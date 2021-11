The National Menorah in D.C. will be lit on the first day of Hanukkah, Nov. 28.

The annual lighting of the world’s largest menorah will happen on the Ellipse, near the White House. The event is scheduled for 4 p.m. and also includes musical performances.

The tradition dates back to 1979, when Jimmy Carter was president.

Free tickets are available on the National Menorah Council website.