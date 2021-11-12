Mormon Temple Cancels This Year's Festival of Lights

The Washington, D.C. Temple in Montgomery County, Maryland, has canceled its popular annual Festival of Lights this year.

Organizers of the event announced the news Thursday, citing continued COVID-19 concerns and the closure of adjacent Beach Drive due to a bridge replacement. They said they are also focusing on preparations for the temple's open house and rededication next spring, when the general public will be offered the rare chance to enter the temple.

In years past, visitors have flocked each December to the Festival of Lights, which featured thousands of twinkling lights adorning the sprawling grounds outside the temple.

Last year, the temple conducted a drive-thru version of its Festival of Lights due to COVID-19.