12 last-minute Elf on the Shelf ideas that are easy-peasy

Editor’s note: This story may contain spoilers for prying little eyes!

Thinking of a new and creative Elf on the Shelf idea every day can be an exhausting task on top of the hustle and bustle of the holiday season.

Not to fear, team TODAY.com is here to provide you with all sorts of last-minute Elf on the Shelf ideas to make the holidays magical for your little ones. From quick and easy ideas to funny ones, we've got you covered.

Here are some ideas to keep in your back pocket for the moments when life gets a little too hectic and you need a quick, fun last-minute pose for your elf.

1. Elf attack on the measuring tapes

Perhaps your elf snuck into the toolbox overnight and decided to take the measuring tape on a little joy ride. Just grab the measuring tape, unroll it to whatever desired length, wrap your elf around it and secure it to the door with some tape. Bonus points if you can add some fuzzy little friends on top of the door cheering the elf on!

2. Sprinkle snack monsters

Looks like your elf got a little hungry overnight. And what’s a better snack then sprinkles? This simple design can be easily created by dipping a piece of clear tape in a cup of whatever sprinkles are left over from this year’s holiday baking extravaganza. Then place the tape with sprinkles falling from your water dispenser and put the cup of sprinkles directly underneath. The final step is to position your elf friend right next to the cup, caught red-sprinkle-handed in action!

3. Spidey senses

If you’ve got a Spider-Man fan at home, this elf set-up will make them squeal with delight. All you’ll need is a DIY Spidey mask (easy to make with paper and markers) and some string to get your Santa spy swinging upside-down from a light fixture.

4. Twist and shout!

Get all the stuffed animals involved in a homemade game of Twister. Aside from a DIY Twister board (colorfully placed dots on a piece of printer paper or created with a marker), this scene only requires a few stuffed friends and a DIY spinner.

5. Sentenced to Jenga jail

If your elf has been particularly mischievous this year, have them get caught in a Jenga jail. Arrange the Jenga blocks in any order you feel most creative around the elf, depicting the perfect moment of chaos it got frozen in.

6. ...And a family elf on a Christmas tree.

Sometimes the simplest solution is the best one. Just walk down the steps and put the elf on the tree. No need to overthink this one!

7. Naughty or nice?

Search your pantry for some cake pops or your kid's favorite treat and have your elf present it to your child in the morning. This time, your elf decided to be nice instead of naughty.

8. Clean freak

Finally, the family elf is pulling his or her weight around the house ... sort of. Put your Santa spy on an automatic vacuum and let them go for a short spin in the morning. No Roomba? No problem! Attach your elf to a mop, stand-up vacuum or broom.

9. Sprinkle snow angel

Missing a white Christmas outside? Have your elf create their own snowy fun inside instead. Just grab some sprinkles and pour them in a pile on the counter, add your elf in the center and push the sprinkles aside to mimic the process of making a snow angel. It's a quick, simple and sweet twist to bring a fun snow activity inside this winter.

10. Flossy, flossy

Whether your kids are flossing their teeth or doing a dance, this fun elf scene requires dental floss and a tiny sign. You’ll get cool parent points for knowing how to floss!

11. Invisible elf

If your elf's clothes remove easily, this idea is a great creative solution to mix things up this Christmas. Simply tape your elf's hat the wall, accompanied by a sign telling your little one that they turned invisible! It's the perfect example of Santa's magic!

12. Let there be light!

Don't forget to look up, especially when it comes to finding the elf each day. At least once a week, hang your elf from a light fixture or fan to give your kids a new perspective.

