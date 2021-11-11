Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Launches Thanksgiving Pie-Inspired Doughnuts

Customers can also show thanks with a "Gobbles of Gratitude" Thanksgiving box and custom note.

By Kayla Galloway

Krispy Kreme's new Thanksgiving Dozen
Business Wire

Pie lovers rejoice! Krispy Kreme released its collection of Thanksgiving-inspired doughnuts this week — and it might make you rethink the deserts at your holiday dinner table this year.

For a limited time the company will offer Thanksgiving pie-inspired treats, including a pecan pie doughnut, cranberry orange doughnut, dutch apple pie doughnut and the gobbler doughnut. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The pecan pie doughnut is dipped in a butter tart and topped with candied pecans and pie crust crumbles.

Business Nov 9

Krispy Kreme Revenue Beats Estimates as Doughnut Chain Flexes Pricing Power

Business Jun 22

Krispy Kreme Looks to Raise as Much as $640 Million Through IPO

For those looking for a fruity sweet treat, the cranberry orange doughnut is filled with cranberry and dipped in a cranberry orange icing. 

The dutch apple pie features an apple pie filling, caramel icing and cinnamon. 

If fall flavors aren’t your first choice but you’re still looking for a festive treat, the heart-shaped gobbler doughnut is topped with chocolate icing, Thanksgiving sprinkles and Turkey-shaped fondant.

Customers can show thanks to someone special in their life with a custom Thanksgiving box of doughnuts and a “Gobbles of Gratitude” note.  

The Thanksgiving doughnuts will remain in stores through Nov. 25. 

For more information, click here.

Krispy Kreme is offering a free glazed doughnut for anyone who shows a vaccination card. The offer is good until the end of the year.

This article tagged under:

Krispy KremefoodHoliday
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us