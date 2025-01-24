A full list of February holidays to add to your 2025 calendar

Valentine's Day and Presidents Day may be February's marquee holidays, but that doesn't mean they're the only ones this month. In fact, February is chock full of holidays and observances worth celebrating.

You may be surprised to learn that along with those standouts, there are a host of other February observances and notable happenings including Groundhog Day, National Freedom Day, Washington and Lincoln's birthdays, the Super Bowl and Black History Month among many others.

In fact, you'll find dozens of February holidays and observances, both big and small, throughout the entire month. Even though it's the shortest month of the whole year, there's still plenty to celebrate each and every one of its 28 days.

Beyond the ones you're likely familiar with, there are other notable observances like National Send a Card to a Friend Day, Thank a Mail Carrier Day and National Ice Cream For Breakfast Day, which you certainly don't want to miss.

Along with daily observances, you also find weekly commemorations and monthly recognitions like American Heart Month, National Cancer Prevention Month and National Chocolate Month, along with many other dates to jot down on your calendar.

With this full list of February national holidays, you'll be in the know all month long. So, grab your planner and a pen, because here's everything you need to know for February 2025.

Daily holidays and observances in February 2025

February 1

Change Your Password Day

Decorating With Candy Day

First Day of Black History Month

Ice Cream For Breakfast Day

International Pisco Sour Day

National Baked Alaska Day

National Dark Chocolate Day

National Get Up Day

National Freedom Day

National Serpent Day

Robinson Crusoe Day

Spunky Old Broads Day

Take Your Child To The Library Day

World Hijab Day

February 2

2FA Day

Ayn Rand Day

Candlemas Day

Crepe Day

Groundhog Day

Marmot Day

National Brown Dog Day

National Catchers Day

National Crepe Day

National Hedgehog Day

National River Day

National Sled Dog Day

National Tater Tot Day

Record of a Sneeze Day

Rheumatoid Arthritis Awareness Day

Scout Sunday

Self-Renewal Day

World Play Your Ukulele Day

World Wetlands Day

February 3

American Painters Day

Doggy Date Night

Elmo's Birthday

Feed the Birds Day

National Carrot Cake Day

National Cordova Ice Worm Day

National Golden Retriever Day

National Missing Persons Day

National Patient Recognition Day

National Sickie Day

National Wedding Ring Day

National Women Physicians Day

Take a Cruise Day

The Day the Music Died

February 4

African American Coaches Day

Create a Vacuum Day

Facebook's Birthday

International Day of Human Fraternity

Liberace Day

Medjool Date Day

National Hemp Day

National Homemade Soup Day

National Stuffed Mushroom Day

National Thank A Mail Carrier Day

National Sweater Day

National Wicker Day

Quacker Day

Rosa Parks Day (celebrated in California and Missouri)

Torture Abolition Day

Transit Equity Day

USO Day

World Cancer Day

February 5

Global School Play Day

National Chocolate Fondue Day

National Girls and Women in Sports Day

National Signing Day

World Read Aloud Day

National Weatherperson's Day

Runeberg Day

Western Monarch Day

World Nutella Day

February 6

National Chopsticks Day

National Lame Duck Day

National Frozen Yogurt Day

National Optimist Day

National Valentine Shopping Reminder Day

Pay a Compliment Day

Reclaim Social Day

Sámi National Day

Time to Talk Day

February 7

Bubble Gum Day

e-Day

National Ballet Day

National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

National Fettuccine Alfredo Day

Give Kids a Smile Day

National Periodic Table Day

National Send a Card to a Friend Day

National Wear Red Day

National Women's Heart Day

Number Day

Rose Day

Wave All Your Fingers At Your Neighbors Day

February 8

Global Movie Day

International Snowmobile Ride Day

Laugh and Get Rich Day

National Boy Scout Day

National Kite Flying Day

National Molasses Bar Day

Opera Day

Propose Day

February 9

Autism Sunday

Chocolate Day

Frevo Day

National Bagel and Lox Day

National Cut the Cord Day

National Develop Alternative Vices Day

National Homegating Day

National Pizza Day

National Toothache Day

Read in the Bathtub Day

Super Bowl Sunday

Super Chicken Wing Day

World Marriage Day

February 10

All the News That's Fit to Print Day

International Cribbage Day

International Epilepsy Day

National Clean Out Your Computer Day

National Cream Cheese Brownie Day

National Flannel Day

National Home Warranty Day

National Umbrella Day

Oatmeal Monday

Plimsoll Day

Sick of Food Waste Day

Teddy Day

Valentismas

World Pulses Day

February 11

Be Electrific Day

Don't Cry Over Spilled Milk Day

Extraterrestrial Culture Day

Grandmother Achievement Day

International Day of Women and Girls in Science

National Emergency Number Day

National Get Out Your Guitar Day

National Inventors' Day

National Latte Day

National Make a Friend Day

Peppermint Patty Day

National Shut-In Visitation Day

Pro Sports Wives Day

Promise Day

Safer Internet Day

Satisfied Staying Single Day

White Shirt Day

February 12

Abraham Lincoln’s Birthday

Darwin Day

Hug Day

NAACP Day

National Freedom to Marry Day

National Lost Penny Day

National Plum Pudding Day

Red Hand Day

Safety Pup Day

February 13

Black Love Day

Desperation Day

Digital Learning Day

Dream Your Sweet Day

Employee Legal Awareness Day

Galentine's Day

Get a Different Name Day

Giving Hearts Day

Kiss Day

International Natural Day

National Break Up With Your Carrier Day

National Cheddar Day

National Crab Rangoon Day

National Internet Friends Day

National Tortellini Day

National Wingman Day

Self-Love Day

World Radio Day

February 14

Frederick Douglass Day

Gold Heart Day

Have a Heart Day

International Book Giving Day

International Winter Bike to Work Day

League of Women Voters Day

Library Lovers' Day

Madly In Love With Me Day

National Black Literacy Day

National Call In Single Day

National Cream-Filled Chocolate Day

National Ferris Wheel Day

National Organ Donor Day

Pet Theft Awareness Day

Quirkyalone Day

Read to Your Child Day

Valentine's Day

World Sound Healing Day

February 15

Annoy Squidward Day

International Childhood Cancer Day

Love Reset Day

National Black Girl Magic Day

National Gumdrop Day

National I Want Butterscotch Day

Remember the Maine Day

Singles Awareness Day

Susan B. Anthony Day

World Hippo Day

February 16

Do a Grouch a Favor Day

Elizabeth Peratrovich Day

Innovation Day

National Almond Day

World Whale Day

February 17

Analog to Digital TV Day

Daisy Gatson Bates Day

Global Tourism Resilience Day

My Way Day

National Cabbage Day

National Cafe au Lait Day

National PTA Founders' Day

National Public Science Day

National Tennis Pro Day

Presidents Day

Who Shall I Be Day?

World Human Spirit Day

February 18

Cow Milked While Flying in an Airplane Day

National Battery Day

National Crab-Stuffed Flounder Day

National Drink Wine Day

Pluto Day

Thumb Appreciation Day

Travel Africa Day

February 19

Iwo Jima Day

National Airboat Day

National Arabian Horse Day

National Chocolate Mint Day

National Hickey Day

National Lash Day

National Vet Girls ROCK Day

National Whippet Day

Prevent Plagiarism Day

Tug of War Day

U.S. Coast Guard Reserve Birthday

February 20

Clean Out Your Bookcase Day

Great American Spit Out

Hoodie Hoo Day

International Pipe Smoking Day

National Cherry Pie Day

National Comfy Day

National Handcuff Day

National Leadership Day

National Love Your Pet Day

National Muffin Day

National Student Volunteer Day

National Whistleblower Reward Day

No Politics Day

Women in Blue Jeans Day

World Anthropology Day

World Cholangiocarcinoma Day

World Day of Social Justice

February 21

Card Reading Day

Language Day

National Caregivers Day

National Grain Free Day

National Sticky Bun Day

February 22

Be Humble Day

Founders Day Scouts

International Sword Swallowers Day

National Cook a Sweet Potato Day

National Heart Valve Disease Awareness Day

National Margarita Day

National Walk Your Dog Day

Open That Bottle Night

Play More Cards Day

Recreational Sports and Fitness Day

Single Tasking Day

Supermarket Employee Day

World Thinking Day

February 23

Curling Is Cool Day

Diesel Engine Day

National Banana Bread Day

National Dog Biscuit Day

National Hospitality Workers Appreciation Day

National Play Tennis Day

National Rationalization Day

National Tile Day

National Tootsie Roll Day

Pinocchio Day

World Peace and Understanding Day

February 24

International “I Hate Coriander” Day

National Tortilla Chip Day

National Trading Card Day

Twin Peaks Day

World Bartender Day

February 25

Let's All Eat Right Day

National Chocolate-Covered Nut Day

National Clam Chowder Day

Quiet Day

World Spay Day

February 26

For Pete's Sake Day

Inconvenience Yourself Day

International Tongue Twister Contest Day

Letter to an Elder Day

Levi Strauss Day

Carpe Diem Day

National Pink Shirt Day

National Pistachio Day

National Set a Good Example Day

Tell A Fairy Tale Day

Thermos Bottle Day

February 27

Anosmia Awareness Day

Fat Thursday

International Polar Bear Day

National Chili Day

National Kahlua Day

National Pokemon Day

National Protein Day

National Strawberry Day

National Toast Day

No Brainer Day

Paczki Day

Retro Day

The Big Breakfast Day

World NGO Day

February 28

Floral Design Day

Inconvenience Yourself Day

National Chocolate Soufflé Day

National Essay Day

National Pancake Day

National Science Day

National Tooth Fairy Day

Rare Disease Day

Skip the Straw Day

US Snowshoe Day

Weekly observances in February 2025

Boy Scout Anniversary Week ( Feb. 2 to Feb. 8)

Burn Awareness Week (Feb. 2 to Feb. 8)

International Networking Week (Feb. 3 to Feb. 9)

La Poutine Week

National Green Week (Feb. 3 to April 30)

National School Counseling Week (Feb. 3 to Feb. 7)

National Secondhand Wardrobe Week (Feb. 2 to Feb. 10)

National Patient Recognition Week

National Storytelling Week

Pay Your Bills Week (Feb. 2 to Feb. 8)

Pride In Foodservice Week (Feb. 3 to Feb. 7)

Solo Diners Eat Out Week

Tinnitus Awareness Week (Feb. 3 to Feb. 9)

U.S. Snow Sculpting Week (Feb. 5 to Feb. 9)

Women's Heart Week

World Interfaith Harmony Week

American Association for the Advancement of Science Week (Feb. 9 to Feb. 12)

Chastity Week (Feb. 9 to Feb. 15)

Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Awareness Week (Feb. 13 to the Feb. 19)

Freelance Writers Appreciation Week (Feb. 9 to Feb. 15)

Have a Heart for Chained Dogs Week

Heart Failure Awareness Week (Feb. 9 to Feb. 15)

Homes For Birds Week (Feb. 10 to Feb. 16)

International Flirting Week (Feb. 9 to Feb. 15)

International Week of Black Women in the Arts (Feb. 7 to Feb. 15)

Love a Mensch Week

National Cardiac Rehabilitation Week (Feb. 9 to Feb. 15)

National Hero Week (Feb. 9 to Feb. 15)

National Jell-O Week (Feb. 9 to Feb. 15)

National Kraut and Frankfurter Week (Feb. 9 to Feb. 15)

National Marriage Week

National Salute to Veteran Patients Week (Feb. 9 to Feb. 15)

Pickle Time Week (Feb. 9 to Feb. 15)

Random Acts of Kindness Week (Feb. 9 to Feb. 15)

Student Volunteering Week (Feb. 10 to Feb. 16)

Veterinary Assistant Appreciation Week (Feb. 12 to Feb. 16)

Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia Care Staff Education Week (Feb. 14 to Feb. 21)

Bird Health Awareness Week (Feb. 16 to Feb. 22)

Brotherhood/Sisterhood Week (Feb. 16 to Feb. 21)

Cancer Prevention Action Week (Feb. 17 to Feb. 23)

Future Farmers of America Week (Feb. 15 to Feb. 22)

Girl scout Cookie Weekend (Feb. 14 to Feb. 16)

Hockey Week Across America (Feb. 17 to Feb. 23)

Love Teaching Week (Feb. 14 to Feb. 21)

National Engineers Week (Feb. 16 to Feb. 22)

National Entrepreneurship Week (Feb. 15 to Feb. 22)

National Justice For Animals Week (Feb. 16 to Feb. 22)

National Pancake Week (Feb. 17 to Feb. 23)

Real Bread Week (Feb. 15 to Feb. 23)

Through with the Chew (Feb. 16 to Feb. 22)

Eating Disorders Awareness Week (Feb. 24 to March 2)

Museums Advocacy Days (Feb. 24 and Feb. 25)

National Invasive Species Awareness Week (Feb. 24 to Feb. 28)

Peace Corps Week (Feb. 23 to March 1)

Monthly observances in February 2025

Adopt a Rescued Rabbit Month

American Heart Month

Bake for Family Fun Month

Berry Fresh Month

Black History Month

Canned Food Month

Celebration of Chocolate Month

Dog Training Education Month

Ethnic Equality Month

Financial Aid Awareness Month

Human Relations Month

International Boost Self-esteem Month

International Month of Black Women in the Arts

Low Vision Awareness Month

National Bird Feeding Month

National Cancer Prevention Month

National Care About Your Indoor Air Month

National Cat Health Month

National Cherry Month

National Children’s Dental Health Month

National Embroidery Month

National Goat Yoga Month

National Haiku Writing Month

National Hot Breakfast Month

National Library Lovers Month

National Macadamia Nut Month

National Mend a Broken Heart Month

National Self-Check Month

National Senior Independence Month

National Snack Food Month

National Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month

National Wedding Month

National Women Inventors Month

National Pet Dental Health Month

Raynaud's Awareness Month

Spay/Neuter Awareness Month

Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month

Vegan Cuisine Month

