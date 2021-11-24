DC Firefighters Provide Thanksgiving Feast for Single Mother of 7

Some D.C. firefighters surprised a single mother of seven with a gesture that almost brought her to tears.

They met Keon Nichols and her children recently when they responded to an emergency call for one of her family members.

With the holidays approaching, they knew they could help her in a different way.

“We just like to be the silent givers and the silent helpers,” Capt. Jeff Taylor said. “We’re not in it for the recognition; we’re just here to try to help people.”

Thanks to the generous crews of Engine 15 and Rescue 3, Nichols now has everything she needs to feed her family this Thanksgiving.

“I’m just grateful and thankful that I was even thought about,” she said.

Nichols was at the grocery store when she got the call.

“I almost broke down crying,” she said.

Even though they were the ones doing the giving, the first responders take away something from moments like this, too.

“This makes them feel good,” D.C. Fire and EMS Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Donelan said. “This balances out some of the sadness and trauma that they witness on a day-to-day basis, and I know that they are going back to the station feeling really good to know that they helped someone.”