Chef, Volunteers Prepare to Feed 700 People in Need on Christmas

An award-winning chef in Arlington, Virginia, is whipping up meals for 700 people in need in the District with the help of volunteers.

“I’m just full of gratitude,” Bren Herrera said. “That’s probably the biggest emotion that I can share.”

Herrera hosts private parties with her delicious food. This week she’s serving for a different kind of special event.

“We’re cooking 700 meals to serve our community, and that’s what the party is really going to be,” she said. “It’s about being the most selfless you can possibly be.”

This is the sixth year she and her 40 volunteers will feed hot meals to the community at Franklin Square, in Anacostia by the Big Chair and at Columbia Heights Civic Plaza.

“It’s really important to me that the community feel the same love that I feel with my family every day,” said.

Her brother, Jonathan Hall, will help deliver the meals.

“It makes me feel great to give people the opportunity to have nice warm meals on Christmas,” he said.

Herrera said it’s better to give than receive.

“There’s no gain to it other than feeling full of gratitude and knowing that 700 people on Christmas Day, that may not have had food, will now have food,” she said.

To Herrera, it’s the real meaning of Christmas.