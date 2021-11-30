Check Out These Homemade Christmas Gift Ideas for Everyone

Picture it: Christmas is fast approaching, and the things you wanted to gift friends are all too pricey for your budget. Or, you've waited too long to order something nice for your parents in time for Christmas.

With the pandemic supply chains likely to put a damper on everything from holiday meals to gift giving this year, here are some DIY alternatives that are sure to cheer family and friends and keep your 2021 budget under control.

Holiday Tea Tree

This fun Christmas tea tree is a cute and creative gift for the tea lover in your life. You can choose festive flavors like peppermint or cinnamon or go with the favorites you see them sip often. The Christmas Tea Tree also doubles as a warm holiday decoration or table centerpiece.

You Will Need:

tea bags

hot glue gun or stapler

styrofoam cone

thin cardboard or card stock

Starting from the base, glue or staple your tea bags of choice onto the styrofoam cone row by row. Fashion a small box from cardboard or card stock by folding it into a cube, then glue or staple the box to the base of the tree as a base. Add a star to the top of your holiday tea tree for an optional flourish.

Brownies in a Jar

Everyone loves homemade treats but not the extra time they take in the kitchen. Allow your friends and family to skip the mix with your gift of brownies in a jar. Layer the ingredients with a spoon and attach a homemade recipe card for an extra touch.

You Will Need:

3/4 cup sugar

2/3 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/8 teaspoon salt

6 tablespoon baking cocoa

6 tablespoon chocolate chips

16 ounce mason jar

Layer the dry ingredients in your mason jar, using a measure cup and funnel or spoon. Top with chocolate chips, close the jar, then decorate with your holiday items of choice. Optional: attach a recipe card for friends who are a little newer to baking.

Photo Coasters

These sweet photo coasters make easy, cheap keepsakes that relatives will love. Using only ceramic tiles, photos and Mod Podge, you can create a display-worthy set that any loved one will be happy to show off at home. Create a personalized set for grandparents, parents, friends and partners to remind them of the good times of your lives.

If you're crunched for time, it's also the perfect quick, last-minute DIY project.

You Will Need:

white tiles

photos

Mod Podge

brush

acrylic sealer (optional)

Cut your photos to size, leaving as wide a border as you want for the tiles. Spread a thin layer of Mod Podge on the back of the photo, then glue it to the top of the white tile. Let dry.

Brush layers of Mod Podge over the photo and tile, allowing each layer to fully dry. Optional: Spray a coat of sealer over the tile to make it waterproof.

Spice Sampler

Help your loved ones elevate their holiday cooking with a festive, from-the-heart spice sampler. Whether you go savory or sweet, you can create custom blends that will add a finishing touch to delicious roasts and side dishes or decadent cookies and Christmas morning waffles. Add recipe cards for your loved one to recreate the spice mix on their own, or even new holiday recipes they can use the spices for.

You Will Need:

spices or herbs of your choice

empty plastic ornaments

funnel

box

recipe cards (optional)

Measure and mix your preferred spice. Using a funnel, fill each ornament with a spice mix and cap. Attach a tag to each ornament with the name of the spice mix, then put them together in a box of your choice along with any recipe cards.