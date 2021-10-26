THE SCENE

High Heel Drag Race to Return to Dupont Circle

Get your glitter

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Slip on your heels and start practicing your strut — fast: The 17th Street High Heel Race is returning to Dupont Circle.

Drag queens in costume will flock to 17th Street, between P and S Streets NW Tuesday night to flaunt all that can be done in heels.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

This drag race is a Halloween season tradition in D.C. but was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

A parade will start at 6:30 p.m., followed by the race at 9 p.m. It's free to attend and thousands of people typically go, so get there early if you want to see the action.

Be aware of parking restrictions in the area, plus these street closures from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday:

  • 17th Street from New Hampshire Avenue to O Street, NW
  • P Street from 16th Street to 18th Street, NW
  • Q Street from 16th Street to 18th Street, NW
  • R Street from 16th Street to 18th Street, NW
  • Corcoran Street from 16th Street to 18th Street, NW
  • Church Street from 16th Street to 18th Street, NW Riggs Place from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

This article tagged under:

THE SCENEThings to Do DC
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us