High Heel Drag Race to Return to Dupont Circle

Slip on your heels and start practicing your strut — fast: The 17th Street High Heel Race is returning to Dupont Circle.
Drag queens in costume will flock to 17th Street, between P and S Streets NW Tuesday night to flaunt all that can be done in heels.
This drag race is a Halloween season tradition in D.C. but was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
A parade will start at 6:30 p.m., followed by the race at 9 p.m. It's free to attend and thousands of people typically go, so get there early if you want to see the action.
Be aware of parking restrictions in the area, plus these street closures from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday:
- 17th Street from New Hampshire Avenue to O Street, NW
- P Street from 16th Street to 18th Street, NW
- Q Street from 16th Street to 18th Street, NW
- R Street from 16th Street to 18th Street, NW
- Corcoran Street from 16th Street to 18th Street, NW
- Church Street from 16th Street to 18th Street, NW Riggs Place from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW