High Heel Drag Race to Return to Dupont Circle

Slip on your heels and start practicing your strut — fast: The 17th Street High Heel Race is returning to Dupont Circle.

Drag queens in costume will flock to 17th Street, between P and S Streets NW Tuesday night to flaunt all that can be done in heels.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

This drag race is a Halloween season tradition in D.C. but was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

A parade will start at 6:30 p.m., followed by the race at 9 p.m. It's free to attend and thousands of people typically go, so get there early if you want to see the action.

Be aware of parking restrictions in the area, plus these street closures from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday: