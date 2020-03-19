Free DC-Area Library Resources for When You’re Stuck at Home

You don't need to go out to flex your library card. The stacks might be closed, but the library isn’t. Here's what to know about getting library resources from your computer or other devices.

DC Public Library

A list of all digital resources can be found here.

Here are the highlights:

Alexander Street

Stream everything from classical music to the classics of the American songbook on Alexander Street, a database of musical history. You can also discover genres from around the world, see historical photos, and watch videos of symphonies, dancers and opera performers.





Stream everything from classical music to the classics of the American songbook on Alexander Street, a database of musical history. You can also discover genres from around the world, see historical photos, and watch videos of symphonies, dancers and opera performers. BookFlix

Scholastic’s BookFlix can help your child learn to read with read-along video versions of their favorite childrens’ books.



Scholastic’s BookFlix can help your child learn to read with read-along video versions of their favorite childrens’ books. DigDC

Dig in to D.C. history with the library’s photos, maps, oral histories, local newspapers and more.





Dig in to D.C. history with the library’s photos, maps, oral histories, local newspapers and more. EBSCO Discovery Service

A comprehensive database that provides access to full-text articles, videos, music and more.





A comprehensive database that provides access to full-text articles, videos, music and more. Freegal Music

Listen to recently-released music day or night with Freegal Music — a way to stream your favorite tunes without pirating or paying.



Listen to recently-released music day or night with Freegal Music — a way to stream your favorite tunes without pirating or paying. Gale

Gale’s extensive database collections include information on practically anything you might be interested in, and is an excellent resource for students working from home. And it’s not just for research — Gale’s resources can also help you build a business plan or get customizable legal forms drafted by the District’s attorneys.





Gale’s extensive database collections include information on practically anything you might be interested in, and is an excellent resource for students working from home. And it’s not just for research — Gale’s resources can also help you build a business plan or get customizable legal forms drafted by the District’s attorneys. HeritageQuest

Research your family history for free.





Research your family history for free. Kanopy

Choose from thousands of films, including selections from the Criterion Collection, on Kanopy.





Choose from thousands of films, including selections from the Criterion Collection, on Kanopy. Kanopy Kids

Kids can stream educational videos on Kanopy Kids.





Kids can stream educational videos on Kanopy Kids. Khan Academy

Your student can complete practice exercises and watch instructional videos designed for K-12 students on math and science topics.



Your student can complete practice exercises and watch instructional videos designed for K-12 students on math and science topics. LearnZillion

LearnZillion uses the D.C. Public Library’s resources to supplement D.C. Public Schools curriculum and create teaching modules based on the library’s physical and digital collections.





LearnZillion uses the D.C. Public Library’s resources to supplement D.C. Public Schools curriculum and create teaching modules based on the library’s physical and digital collections. Lynda

Are you the type of person who sees quarantine as a productivity opportunity? Or maybe time to pick up the skills to find a new job? Then pick up 21st Century skills like computer programming, web design or data analysis. Lynda offers thousands of online classes in topics that will help your career.





Are you the type of person who sees quarantine as a productivity opportunity? Or maybe time to pick up the skills to find a new job? Then pick up 21st Century skills like computer programming, web design or data analysis. Lynda offers thousands of online classes in topics that will help your career. Mango Languages

With all this at-home quarantine time, why not learn a new language? With Mango Languages, you can choose from courses in more than 70 languages and dialects. Options include everything from Cherokee to Vietnamese.





With all this at-home quarantine time, why not learn a new language? With Mango Languages, you can choose from courses in more than 70 languages and dialects. Options include everything from Cherokee to Vietnamese. Morningstar

Do market research and start to build your investment portfolio.





Do market research and start to build your investment portfolio. NewsBank

Read news from the best journalists and news organizations around the world, and get behind their paywalls with Newsbank.





Read news from the best journalists and news organizations around the world, and get behind their paywalls with Newsbank. OverDrive

Check out audiobooks and ebooks with OverDrive.





Check out audiobooks and ebooks with OverDrive. RBdigital Magazines

Read e-versions of your favorite magazines in full color.





Many of these resources are available through city and county library systems in Maryland and Virginia, as well. Here are links to their pages:

Alexandria Public Library

Patrons can check out ebooks with Overdrive and Libby, stream music with Freegal, watch movies on Kanopy and take online classes. Find out more here.

Arlington Public Library

Resources include eAudiobooks and eBooks through Overdrive and Bookflix. Digital versions of magazines and newspapers are available through PressReader and RBdigital Magazines. Distance-learning and research tools are available through numerous databases, including a library edition of Ancestry.com.

Fairfax County Public Libraries

Resources include video streaming services for kids, ebooks for adults and kids and audiobooks. You can also learn how to repair your own car, scour military records or learn a new language.

Falls Church Public Library

You can download ebooks, audiobooks, stream movies on two sites and even learn a new skill or language. You can also watch full-length concerts or research the stock market.

Frederick County Public Library

Here is a list of all of the digital sources available at Frederick County Public Library, including eBooks for kids, music streaming services, and audiobooks.

Loudoun County Public Library

Find resources specifically for kids, teens and adults. Options include hoopla, which allows you to stream music, movies and ebooks straight to your smartphone, as well as Lynda and Consumer Reports.

Montgomery County Public Library

Members can stream fiction and nonfiction audiobooks for adults, teens and children through these audiobook sources.

The library also has a large collection of popular interactive digital magazines.

Adults and children have access to fiction and nonfiction eBooks through these resources.

You can learn an artistic skill through video lessons for instruments voice lessons and other forms of art through ArtistWorks.

There are several movie and video streaming options available, including AcornTV for mysteries, dramas and comedies, class video storybooks via BookFlix, telenovelas and translated movies through Pongalo NovelaClub, and even the world’s leading plays on Theatre in Video.

Prince William County Public Library

You can find a list of all eBooks here, audiobooks here and all children’s eBooks here. They also offer numerous databases that include music, movies and much more.

Prince George’s County Public Library

You can take arts and crafts online video classes covering things like design, sewing, quilting, knitting and more through CreativeBug.

For the more visual reader, you can read graphic novels and comic books with ComicsPlus.

If you’re interested in picking up a new hobby, you can do so by scrolling through the Hobbies and Crafts Reference Center on EBSCO.A list of all eBooks and audiobooks are available through this link.