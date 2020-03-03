THE SCENE

Foo Fighters, Pharrell to Play 4th of July Festival at FedEx Field

We finally know details about the DC Jam that the Foo Fighters have been teasing

By Sophia Barnes

Chris Stapleton, the Foo Fighters and Pharrell Williams will headline the DC Jam festival in July.

The Foo Fighters, Chris Stapleton, Pharrell Williams are headed to the D.C. area for a major 4th of July bash.

The trio will headline the one-day DC Jam festival at FedEx Field. The Go-Gos, Band of Horses, Durand Jones & The Indications, The Regrettes, Beach Bunny and Radkey are also set up to perform at the extravaganza.

Fans may remember when the Foo Fighters rocked D.C. for their 20th anniversary tour — five years later, they're ready to do it again.

"This July 4, consider yourself Foo-rmally invited to an all-day all-night celebration of the 25th birthday of that first album that started it all," FexEx Field said in a press release.

General admission tickets are set to go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., LiveNation says. One-day tickets range from $49.75 to $149.75.

In addition to music, festivalgoers can expect a BBQ battle, a tailgate party, rides, games and more.

This is the Foo Fighters' third iteration of their Jam Festival, which was held in California two years in a row.

Now, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl is bringing it to his storied stomping grounds. Grohl went to high school in Northern Virginia and said he's been to hundreds of shows at D.C.'s 9:30 Club.

Headliner Pharrell is also a Virginia native.

