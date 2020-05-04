THE SCENE

Filmfest DC Goes Online With Free Screenings

One of D.C.'s top film festivals is going digital and offering screenings for free online

By Sophia Barnes

NBC Universal, Inc.

Most of us are indulging in lots of extra screen time now that the coronavirus pandemic has forced us inside for free time.

But now one of D.C.'s most well-known film festivals is letting you catch foreign films that you may not normally catch on TV.

Filmfest DC is making some of its picks available online and free to stream for anyone. The week of May 1-7, you can catch the romance-comedy "Lion's Heart" in Spanish or the short animated film "Once Upon a Line."

"Sink or Swim," a French comedy about a group of oddball guys forming a male synchronized swim team, and short documentary "Ten Meter Tower" will air May -14.

Get swept up in the spectacle of dance from May 15-21 with screenings of "Tango Glories," "NO, A Flamenco Tail" and the short "Sweetheart Dancers."

