Zendaya's new hair transformation is giving Rachel from ‘Friends'

Zendaya is pivoting to a new look.

The "Euphoria" star proved that her hairstyle is never stuck in second gear by recently updating her 'do. As seen in a mirror selfie posted on her Instagram Story Aug. 22, Zendaya rocked a shoulder-length lob — one that's similar to the iconic cut Jennifer Aniston had during her time on "Friends" — as she struck a fierce pose in a white tee, blue jeans and brown belt.

With her layers perfectly tousled around to frame her face, the 26-year-old captioned the photo, "Needed a little refresh."

Screenshot via @zendaya/Instagram

This was not the first time Zendaya opted for shorter tresses. Back in December, the Emmy winner turned heads with a caramel-colored bob at a "Euphoria" event in Los Angeles. At the time, she playfully addressed her haircut by sharing a meme of the character "Agent Wendy Pleakley" from the 2002 Disney film "Lilo & Stitch" with the text, "When b------ get a lil bob."

She added in the caption, "Me...I'm b------."

So, how do you keep hair healthy and strong throughout so many transformations? Celebrity hairstylist Kim Kimble — who works with Zendaya as the head of the hair department for Euphoria — previously told E! News that the key to long-lasting beauty literally comes from within.

"You've got to eat healthy and exercise because it stimulates hair growth," she noted. "It all goes together — and helps your hair and your skin."

Using the right products will also keep any mane in tip-top shape, according to the beauty expert. "If you don't condition your hair, it's going to get dry and brittle," she explained. "Using the correct products that are not going to cause breakage or overprocess your hair—you've got to do these things. They're basic, but they are important."