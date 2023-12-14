Zach Braff reveals where he and ex Florence Pugh stand after their breakup

Originally appeared on E! Online

Don't worry, darling: Zach Braff and Florence Pugh are still very close despite their breakup last year.

In fact, the "Scrubs" alum often talks to the "Oppenheimer" actress, revealing that he most recently texted her a photo of his OOTD for "approval."

"I was on the 'Today' show this morning and she said she wanted to see pictures of what my outfit was," Braff shared on the Dec. 14 episode of SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show." "We love each other a lot."

That's why he had Pugh in mind when he wrote his latest directorial feature "A Good Person," which starred the 27-year-old as an aspiring musician dealing with an unimaginable loss. Describing his ex as a "young Meryl Streep," Braff raved of her performance, "It's pretty clear across the world that I'm not biased when I say that she is one of the finest actresses working today."

He added, "She's just extraordinary and I just feel so lucky that I that I got to have her be my leading lady."

Friendly Celebrity Exes

Braff, 48, and Pugh first sparked romance rumors in 2019. However, the two called it quits after three years of dating, with Pugh sharing in her September 2022 cover story with Harper's Bazaar, "We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on."

"We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together," continued Pugh, who defended the couple's 21-year age gap numerous times throughout their relationship. "So we've done that."

Earlier this year, the "Don't Worry Darling" star reflected on criticism over her and Braff's age difference, arguing that the notoriously private pair were never "in anyone's faces" with their romance.

"It was just that people didn't like it," Pugh said in a January interview with Vogue. "They imagined me with someone younger and someone in blockbusters. I think young relationships in Hollywood are so easily twisted because they add to the gossip sites. It's exciting to watch. And I think I was in a relationship that didn't do any of that."