You've Been Saying Taylor Lautner's Name Wrong All Along

Call us crazy, but we've been pronouncing Taylor Lautner's name wrong all these years.

And by all these years, we mean literally since he first starred as shy and adorable Jacob in "Twilight" in 2008 (or, if you're a real O.G. fan, since he played our childhood crush, "Sharkboy," and appeared in" Cheaper by the Dozen 2" as Eliot Murtaugh).

While speaking to E! News on Feb. 3 to promote his latest partnership with Courtyard by Marriott, Lautner introduced himself by his full name, revealing the first syllable of his last name actually rhymes with "out" and not "lot." So, that would make him Mr. Taylor Lowt-Ner, instead of Lot-Ner.

During his chat, Lautner also gave his thoughts on the latest Gen Z trends. As the 29-year-old actor told E! News, "Although you have attempted to cancel the side part, I am an advocate for the middle part. Please don't let that one go. Keep the middle part for me or Kendall Jenner." He hilariously added, "Yeah, that is a message from Jacob Black."

These days, the teen heartthrob is happily engaged to nurse and blogger Tay Dome and starring in the new Netflix movie "Home Team" alongside comedy legends Kevin James and Rob Schneider.

Plus, Lautner recently teamed with Marriott ahead of the 2022 Super Bowl to reveal a suite at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, where the L.A. Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Feb. 13.

While he's clearly in a different stage of life now than he was when filming the "Twilight" saga, the memories of the powerful fandom have kept with him.

Speaking with Jason Kennedy for NBC's "Today" show last month, he admitted that he avoided going out in public — including visits to grocery stores, malls and movie theaters — for nearly 10 years during the franchise's peak popularity.

Lautner confessed, "I went so many years either not leaving my house, or if I did, hat, sunglasses, and just like, [feeling] scared." He also recalled the strain it put on him, saying, "It built up something inside of me where, I didn't know it, but I was scared to go out. I'd get super anxious to go out. So I just didn't."

"Home Team" is now streaming on Netflix.

