YouTube celebrity Jeffree Star was hospitalized along with his friend Daniel Lucas after a "severe" car crash, he said Friday.

"A few hours ago Jeffree and Daniel were in a severe car accident and the car flipped 3 times after hitting black ice," said a tweet posted to Star's account.

"We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info. So thankful they are both alive."

A few hours ago Jeffree and Daniel were in a severe car accident and the car flipped 3 times after hitting black ice 💔 We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info. So thankful they are both alive. pic.twitter.com/ZIyikskJlq — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 16, 2021

