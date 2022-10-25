You'll Never Guess the Gifts Drake Gave His Guests at Birthday Party

Talk about some fabulous party favors.

While Drake celebrated his 36th birthday at a star-studded bash at the Miami hotspot Sexy Fish on Oct. 24, it was his partygoers who walked away with the best gifts of the night.

As seen in a video shared to TMZ, the "Hold On, We're Going Home" rapper hosted an over-the-top raffle and gave out some luxury freebies to guests, including a Rolex watch, a Chanel handbag, four $5,000 gift cards to Saks Fifth Avenue, 10 cash prizes of $10,000 each and more.

On Instagram, Genevieve Shawcross of "Love Island" shared she scored a party invite and gave her fans a glimpse at the designer handbag she was gunning for in the raffle, posting a pic of a white quilted leather Chanel purse that was displayed on a shelf above boxes of luxury headphones. Emily Salch, who also appeared on the reality dating show, shared several snaps to her Instagram Stories, including a close up of the custom "Drake bucks" — fake $500 bills featuring the Grammy winner's face on them — which circulated around the venue throughout the night.

Drake is getting all the love for his 36th birthday. The rapper posted a video to his Instagram Stories on Monday of his 5-year-old son, Adonis, singing him a special version of the classic "Happy Birthday."

Other lucky guests celebrating with Champagne Papi included DJ Khaled, 21 Savage, Lil Baby and Kanye West's ex Chaney Jones, according to TMZ.

Just two weeks earlier, Adonis celebrated his own birthday with an epic superhero-themed party. In the photos shared to Drake's Instagram on Oct. 11, the birthday boy could be seen having a blast at an arcade, playing a racing game, shooting some hoops and hanging out with Spider-Man.

He captioned the post, "Happy 5th to my twin."