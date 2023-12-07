Originally appeared on E! Online

A battle between "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan and show star Cole Hauser is brewing over to legal grounds.

The showrunner's facility, Bosque Ranch — which is also used as a filming location for the show and prequels including "1883"— has filed a lawsuit against Hauser's coffee company Free Rein, according to court documents obtained by People and the Wall Street Journal.

The filing, per the outlets, is accusing the actor's business of "trademark infringement, unfair competition and false advertising," and states that both their companies use similar branding marks with intersecting letters.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

"Neither Hauser nor the Defendants asked or received permission or authorization of Sheridan or Bosque Ranch," the suit noted, "to use a mark confusingly similar to the BR Brand for virtually identical goods."

E! News has reached out to reps for Sheridan and Hauser for comment and has not heard back.

Back in October, Hauser announced the launch of his coffee brand, noting that it "draws its spirit from the open promise of the American Dream."

"As a nation built on dreams and aspirations, we want to inspire the go-getters, the dreamers, and the believers to fuel their pursuits," the "Good Will Hunting" alum said in a press release at the time. "Just as the American Dream knows no boundaries, we aim to exceed expectations and create a legacy of our own—one that is deeply connected to our roots and the core values that shaped us."

Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2023 Guide

Cole Hauser says his character, Rip Heeler’s, relationship with Beth Dutton will evolve on Season 5 of “Yellowstone.”

Two months prior, Bosque Ranch had announced their partnership with Community Coffee to create blends that "embody the spirit of the Cowboy."

"Harvesting beans at their peak creates a full spectrum of richness that can be achieved by only the most skilled master roasters," a joint Instagram post shared in August read. "With more than 100 years of coffee experience, this is Cowboy coffee done right."

The lawsuit between the "Yellowstone" creator and actor comes seven months after Paramount announced the fifth season of the Western hit drama starring Hauser as Rip Wheeler alongside Kevin Costner's John Dutton would be its last. But fans haven't seen the last of the Dutton ranch as the network revealed Sheridan's plans for the future.

"The Dutton story continues, picking up where 'Yellowstone' leaves off in another epic tale," CEO of co-production company 101 Studios David Glasser said in a May statement to E! News. "We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world."

Barrel racers Sherry Cervi and Lisa Lockhart explain the rapidly growing sport.