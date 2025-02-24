Concerts

Legendary rap group Wu-Tang Clan announces final North American tour

The tour kicks off this summer.

By MARIA SHERMAN | AP Music Writer

  The legendary rap group — made up of RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa and previously, the late Ol' Dirty Bastard — will kick off their final tour this summer.
  The "Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber" tour launches June 6 in Baltimore at the CFG Bank Arena and concludes on July 18 at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center.
  • The tour also hit includes stops in New York and Newark, New Jersey.

 Wu-Tang Clan is forever, but their touring days are coming to an end.

The legendary rap group — made up of RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa and previously, the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard — will kick off their final tour this summer.

The “Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber” tour launches June 6 in Baltimore at the CFG Bank Arena and concludes on July 18 at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center.

The tour will also hit Raleigh, North Carolina; Tampa, Florida; Atlanta; Fort Worth, Texas; Houston; Austin, Texas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Phoenix; Ontario, Canada; San Diego; Los Angeles; San Francisco; Sacramento, California; Seattle; Vancouver, Canada; Portland, Oregon; Greenwood Village, Colorado; Chicago; Detroit; Columbus, Ohio; Boston; Laval, Canada; Toronto; New York and Newark, New Jersey.

Wu-Tang Clan will be joined by openers Run the Jewels.

Tickets go on sale Friday, local time. There is no pre-sale.

“Wu-Tang Clan has shown the world many chambers throughout our career; this tour is called The Final Chamber. This is a special moment for me and all my Wu brothers to run around the globe together one more time and spread the Wu swag, music, and culture," RZA said in a statement.

“Most importantly to touch our fans and those who have supported us throughout the years. On this tour we’re playing songs we’ve never played before to our audience and me and our production team have designed a Wu-Tang show unlike anything you’ve ever seen.”

