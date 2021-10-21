New Mexico

Woman Killed on Set of Alec Baldwin Film ‘Rust' After Prop Gun Incident

A second crew member on the New Mexico set was also injured. Production on the film has been halted

New Mexico church crime scene
Courtesy KOB-TV

One crew member was killed and a second was injured after an incident with a prop gun Thursday on the set of Alec Baldwin's latest film in New Mexico.

A 42-year-old woman died in the incident and a 42-year-old man was injured, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department said.

"It appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged," the department said in a statement. "Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged."

Baldwin is a co-producer of the film, which was written and directed by Joel Souza.

