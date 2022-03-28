Will Smith Posted About ‘Chaos' Hours Before Oscars Altercation With Chris Rock

We're guessing this isn't what Will Smith had in mind when he wrote his pre-Oscars post.

Just hours before his incident with Chris Rock at the March 27 Academy Awards, the actor took to Instagram and shared a series of snapshots of himself and wife Jada Pinkett Smith modeling their awards-show attire, captioning the photos, "Me 'n @jadapinkettsmith got all dressed up to choose chaos."

Along with the pictures, which gave followers another look at the actress' green Jean Paul Gaultier gown and the Oscar winner's Dolce & Gabbana tux, Smith uploaded the viral social media sound that says, "Good morning, everyone. God has let me live another day, and I'm about to make it everyone's problem."

At the ceremony itself hours later, Smith jumped up onstage after Rock, who was presenting the award for Best Documentary Feature Film, made a G.I. Jane joke about Pinkett Smith, who has a shaved head and has spoken about her alopecia diagnosis. The 1997 movie "G.I. Jane" starred Demi Moore as as a navy lieutenant with a shaved head.

"Jada, I love ya," Rock said, "G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it, all right?"

Smith got out of his seat, jumped onstage, slapped Rock and then returned to his seat. "Wow!" the stand-up star said. "Will Smith just smacked the s--- out of me."

Back at his seat, Smith told Rock to, "Keep my wife's name out your f------ mouth."

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Rock has declined to file a police report against Smith.

Smith appeared to address the altercation after winning the Best Actor in a Leading Role Oscar for his portrayal of Serena Williams' and Venus Williams' father Richard Williams in "King Richard." In his speech, Smith described the tennis stars' dad as a "fierce defender of his family." Smith also said he "got to protect" his costars Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton while making the film.

"I'm being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people," he continued. "I know to do what we do you gotta be able to take abuse. You gotta be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business, you gotta be able to have people disrespecting you, and you gotta smile and you gotta pretend like that's OK."

In addition, he reiterated that he wanted to be "a vessel of love" and thanked the Williams sisters for trusting him with their story. In addition, he apologized to the Academy and to his fellow nominees.

"This is a beautiful moment. I'm not crying for winning an award. It's not about winning an award for me. It's about being able to shine a light on all the people," he said going on to list the cast, crew and Williams family. He later added, "Art imitates life....I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things."

At the end of his speech, Smith expressed his gratitude for the honor and added he's "hoping the Academy invites me back."

Later on, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released its own statement. "The Academy does not condone violence of any form," it tweeted. "Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world."

E! News has reached out to Smith's and Rock's reps for comment but has yet to hear back.

