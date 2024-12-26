‘Wicked' will come to life with a Rose Parade super float

The merry old land of Oz is headed to California.

The magical land from "Wicked," the blockbuster film adaptation of the Broadway hit, will come to life with a float in the Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif. on New Year's Day.

"We knew that this was going to be a big holiday hit, one of the biggest holiday hits of the season," said Stephanie Lutjens, senior vice president of global brand marketing for Universal Entertainment. "The perfect way to ring in the new year is to be in the Rose Parade."

The super float, named "Defying Gravity" in reference to the musical's most sensational number, is 55-feet-long and features several of Oz's most iconic details, including the yellow brick road, the Emerald City and of course the musical's protagonists, Elphaba and Glinda.

In collaboration with Universal, designers at float builders Phoenix Decorating Company took special care to incorporate as many of the witches' iconic costumes as possible, including their intricate gowns, Elphaba's pinky rings and Glinda's sparkly crown.

"We wanted to bring these two characters to life on this float by really showcasing the power and beauty and scale and scope that you see in the film reflected in the float itself," Lutjens said.

"Defying Gravity" will feature the movie's two protagonists, Elphaba and Glinda (Bradley Fosler)

In keeping with Rose Parade tradition, the float will be decorated with flowers from all over the world. To match the nine million tulips used in the film, "Defying Gravity" will be covered with 60,000 tulips flown in from Holland, and Glinda's dress will be draped in carnations.

Additionally, 72 LED lights cover the float's Emerald City to capture the city's iconic shimmering.

Seventy-two LED lights will cover the float's Emerald City to bring the city's iconic shimmering look to life. (Bradley Fosler)

But that's not the only way fans will be able to experience the magic from home. The float is set to make its debut a day after the film's digital release.

Starting New Year's Eve, "Wicked" will be available for rent or purchase through Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Comcast Xfinity, Cox and Microsoft Movies & TV.

The digital copy of the film will also include deleted and extended scenes, a 40-minute behind-the-scenes look at the film's making, commentaries with director John M. Chu and more.

Fans can also buy the movie on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD Feb. 5, 2025.

Disclaimer: "Wicked" was produced and distributed by Universal Pictures, part of NBCUniversal, the parent company of this local NBC station.