Why Taylor Swift sends Kelly Clarkson flowers after every re-recording

Now this gesture is so gorgeous.

Kelly Clarkson recently revealed the sweet gift she received from Taylor Swift and fans won't be able to shake it off.

"You know what's so funny? She just sent me flowers," "The Kelly Clarkson Show" host exclusively told E! News. "She's so nice. She did. She was like, 'Every time I release something' — 'cause she just did '1989.' I got that really cute cardigan, too."

As fans know all too well, Clarkson suggested in a 2019 tweet that Swift should re-record her music after Scooter Braun's company Ithaca Holdings LLC acquired her former label Big Machine Label Group and obtained the rights to the masters for her first six studio albums (her music catalog was subsequently sold to Shamrock in 2020). And that's exactly what the "Wildest Dreams" artist did. Still, the "Breakaway" singer maintains that Swift likely would have come up with this solution without her recommendation.

"I love how kind she is though," Clarkson continued. "She's a very smart businesswoman. So, she would have thought of that. But it just sucks when you see artists that you admire and you respect really wanting something and it's special to them. You know if they're going to find a loophole, you find a loophole. And she did it and literally is, like, the best-selling artist I feel like of all-time now."

The "American Idol" alum also praised Swifties for supporting Swift through this process.

"It's so cool to see a fanbase really get behind her in that too because it's important," she added. "She's known for being such an incredible songwriter and the soundtrack to a lot of people's lives and that's her life. So, you should have the option of owning that."

Now, Clarkson is the one saying welcome to New York as her eponymous daytime talk show has officially moved to the Big Apple. And since u been gone, she's also launched her own SiriusXM channel "Kelly Clarkson Connection."

"We called it 'Kelly Clarkson Connection' because there is literally no connection with all the music I'm playing except that I like it," Clarkson told E! at SiriusXM's Major Next Generation event. "I've always wanted since I was a kid—I didn't understand why Whitney Houston and Nirvana couldn't be played on the same channel. "Like, I like both, so why can't we do that?"

The three-time Grammy winner also said she's a fan of the music by Rosemary Clooney, Aretha Franklin, Trisha Yearwood, Reba McEntire and Tupac.

"We're going to be playing that, too," she said. "'Dear Mama,' what? It's a great song."