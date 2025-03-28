Why Lil Nas X turned down working with Taylor Swift

Originally appeared on E! Online

Lil Nas X almost took a getaway car to the studio with Taylor Swift.

The “Old Town Road” rapper revealed that he and the “Lavender Haze” singer nearly collaborated on a song, but the track never got out of the woods.

“We were working on something,” Lil Nas exclusively told E! News’ Francesca Amiker at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles March 27. “She offered to let me try a verse on something, but I couldn’t catch a vibe for it, so it didn’t happen.”

And though the “Call Me By Your Name” singer (real name Montero Lamar Hill) didn’t “even want to talk about” the missed opportunity, he was able to shake it off and praise Swift.

“I’m proud of my girl,” he continued in the interview, airing on E! News March 31. “I love the album. She’s been doing her thing. She’s at the very tippety top. I’m thankful that she even considered me.”

Of the potential to work together someday, he added, “When it happens… Global. World. Tay-tay and Nassy.”

While Lil Nas hasn’t been featured on a Swift track just yet, that’s not the only end game he has in mind. In fact, he would love to collab with 2025 Grammy winner Doechii.

“My girl’s been doing her thing,” the 25-year-old said. “We’ve been about to get into the studio for like a year but we’ve never got to it. I just want to get out there.”

But as Lil Nas X is set to release his second album "Dreamboy" this summer, he’s not necessarily focused on collaborating with other artists.

“I’m not gonna lie, I’m kind of in my own zone right now just focused on me,” he explained with the caveat, “I’m super open to working with all the girls that I love, everybody that’s doing their thing right now.

And when it comes to the vibes of Lil Nas X’s upcoming album? He simply doesn’t want to cause any drama.

“This new music era is really gonna be carefree,” he shared. “It’s gonna be fun. I’ve always been the girl to rile everybody up. I don’t want to do that this time. I want to have fun.”

