Why Kris Jenner made boyfriend Corey Gamble turn down a role in ‘Yellowstone'

This story originally appeared on E! Online.

Yes, Corey Gamble was very close to saddling up.

However, the 42-year-old was advised to turn down a role in the Western drama "Yellowstone" by longtime girlfriend Kris Jenner, as she revealed during the season four premiere of "The Kardashians."

"I'm so excited to watch the next episode of 'Yellowstone,'" Jenner told daughters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian during a family trip to Cabo, which led to Gamble to jokingly chime in with a friendly reminder: "If it wasn't for you, I would be a 'Yellowstone' star."

Though Gamble was approached to appear in the Kevin Costner-led series, as Jenner explained, she was not up for him going down to the ranch for one specific reason.

"I told him to say no," she noted, "because I thought he was going to have to have a romantic relationship."

And to this, Khloé had the perfect counter argument.

"OK, but if they said they wanted you to star and kiss with Kevin Costner," the Good American founder posited, "I'm sure you would take it."

Jenner's answer? "Oh, that's a hard yes."

And after seeing his girlfriend's reaction, Gamble doubled down on the future of his résumé, adding, "Now, I know my next role."

However, Kim Kardashian weighed in with one better, telling Gamble, "Now you know your next role-play: Kevin Costner."

NSFW jokes aside, Jenner and Gamble have continued to prove that they're going stronger than ever after nine years together, with the matriarch sharing PDA photos from their Italian summer vacation to Instagram last month, captioning her post, "Magical moments in August."

