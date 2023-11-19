Why Jennifer Aniston's trainer believes in working smarter, not harder

Originally appeared on E! Online

The one where exercise doesn't have to be a pain.

Jennifer Aniston's trainer Dani Coleman recently revealed the approach she and the "Friends" star tap into when it's time to break a sweat.

"The biggest tip I can give is to start small," the fitness instructor told E! News in an exclusive interview. "When people think about working out, they make these grandiose goals. Fight those old-school notions that you have to break your body to get a good workout."

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

As the health expert put it, "We really believe in working smarter, not harder for your body."

Coleman—who is the Director of Training at Pvolve and uses their method of low-impact, high-resistance workouts—noted that although Aniston loves a challenging work out, she also knows her limits.

"With any client, whether it be Jen or anyone that I work with, I always come in with a game plan that's specific to their body's needs," Coleman explained. "Jen likes a nice balance of our Sculpt and Burn format, which is using strengthening blocks with cardio bursts in-between."

She continued, "One of the beautiful things about functional fitness is, because it mimics how your body moves in everyday life, your body will feel energized."

Need Some Fitspo? Stars' Favorite Workouts Revealed

But exercise isn't one-size-fits-all. What works for Aniston might not be your cup of tea.

"It's always about starting small with your goals," Coleman reminded. "You know, getting those 10,000 steps in or choosing the stairs over the elevator. It's those small, daily choices that build up to the idea of Jennifer Aniston."

Jennifer Aniston is getting real about her love life.

Coleman also pointed out that fitness isn't the only way to work on your body.

"Something that I really respect and admire about Jen," the trainer shared, "is that she's been practicing self-care and prioritizing her wellness throughout her entire life. Consistency is key."

As she noted, "When you look at someone like Jen, it's a whole lifetime practice."

And similar to how fitness looks different for everyone, so does wellness. "It could be drinking water," Coleman explained, "getting the proper rest, listening to your body when it needs recovery and moving it when you feel like you can."

When you work on your body, everything else falls into place.

Coleman summed it up best, sharing, "Movement is healing for emotions, mood and everything. That's really where I like to focus as a trainer—feeling first, aesthetics second."