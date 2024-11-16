New York City politicians are calling on Whoopi Goldberg to apologize for suggesting on air that a local bakery had declined to make “The View” co-host a batch of desserts for her birthday because of her political beliefs.

Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella was among the local leaders and supporters who joined Holtermann’s Bakery owner Jill Holtermann at a news conference Friday in front of the 145-year-old institution in the city borough of Staten Island.

The Republican said the actor and comedian had “besmirched and defamed” the bakery by “making stuff up to suit their needs."

“Not everybody wakes up everyday thinking about politics,” he said. “A good business person doesn’t care about anyone’s politics.”

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Fossella explained that the bakery's decades-old boiler had malfunctioned and had to be replaced, so the store didn't want to commit to making a large order it couldn't fulfill.

“Just say you’re sorry so we can put this behind us,” he said without naming Goldberg.

Holtermann, speaking briefly, said she has been overwhelmed by the support as the bakery has been flooded with orders in response to the public spat.

“I know how hard my family has worked to keep this business alive,” she said. “I wish my father was here today to see this.”

Representatives for Goldberg didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment Saturday.

Goldberg is an outspoken liberal who has recently refused to say President-elect Donald Trump’s name on the show.

The flap started Wednesday when Goldberg celebrated her 69th birthday on the ABC talk show by sharing a tray of Charlotte Russe — small sponge cakes topped with whipped cream and a cherry that she said were her mother’s favorite dessert growing up.

But as the co-hosts were munching on the treats, she mentioned that getting them had taken some work.

“Now, I should tell you, Charlotte Russe has no political leanings, and the place that made these refused to make them for me,” she said as the audience gasped and one of the co-hosts spit out the cake in joking protest. “They said that their ovens had gone down, but folks went and got them anyway, which is why I’m not telling you who made them.”

“It’s not because I’m a woman, but perhaps they did not like my politics,” Goldberg continued. "But that’s OK because you know what? Listen, this is my mother’s celebration. Pick these up and celebrate with me and my mom. Thank you, everyone, for celebrating my birthday today.”

Holtermann later confirmed its was her bakery and its distinctive-looking treats that Goldberg called out on air, but she maintained it wasn't about politics but equipment issues.

The actor, who is originally from New York, nevertheless took to Instagram Thursday to double down on her claim.

“It does seem a little odd that when we called a few weeks before my birthday and we were told they couldn’t process the order for my birthday because of an equipment failure,” Goldberg said in the follow-up video. “But somehow they were able to accept an order of a different 48 of the same dessert when somebody else called without using my name."

The actor ended the video saying the issue didn't spoil her special day.

“It’s all okay, y’all, because I enjoyed my delicious dessert and I had a happy, sweet birthday,” Goldberg said. “Nothing better than that.”