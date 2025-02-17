Dozens upon dozens of high-profile stars turned out for the highly anticipated "SNL 50: The Anniversary Celebration" reunion show and celebration, from "SNL" alums featured in sketches and musical guest performances to rows and rows of celebs seated in the audience.

A few people were notably absent, however, including original "SNL" cast member Dan Aykroyd.

Though Aykroyd was featured in a montage mourning "'SNL' characters and sketches that have aged horribly" and was shouted-out by Bill Murray during an appearance on the "Weekend Update" segment, the former sketch comedy show writer and actor didn't turn out for the festivities himself.

The reason for Aykroyd's absence remains unknown, but he did post a tribute to the show a couple days earlier on social media.

"Cracking a Head with pride at having been a co-founder of SNL along with everyone we were together with in those four years, five decades ago," Aykroyd wrote on X. "This telecast is as historical as the next moon landing."

"Comedy stars of our age all gathered under the aegis of America’s greatest living impresario, my boss Lorne Michaels," he wrote. "People it's friggin’ Holy!!"

Aykroyd, who has close ties to Chicago thanks in part to Second City, also honored the start of "SNL"'s 50th anniversary on Instagram at the start of the season last year, paying homage with reference to his famous "Coneheads" sketch that later became a movie.

"I'll be watching live on the road in the #Headmobile this Saturday, September 28th," he wrote. "Beldar Conehead - 'The New Cast members will be placed on the rolls of the protected.'"

