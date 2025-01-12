When is Craig Melvin's first day as co-anchor of TODAY? Everything to know

Craig Melvin is getting ready to start his new chapter as co-anchor of TODAY.

In November 2024, nearly two months after Hoda shared her decision to leave TODAY, Craig was announced as the new face that will sit alongside Savannah Guthrie in the mornings.

With Hoda’s final day as co-anchor of TODAY now complete, read on to learn the details of when Craig will start his new role, all about his history at TODAY and more.

What is Craig Melvin's new role at TODAY?

Craig will replace Hoda as co-anchor for the 7 and 8 a.m. hours of TODAY alongside Savannah Guthrie.

"I am beyond excited and grateful," Craig said on TODAY Nov. 14 when the news was announced. "This is the latest in a long line of blessings."

He will also continue to co-host the 3rd hour of TODAY with Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones.

While Craig is replacing Hoda on the first two hours of the show, he will not be taking over Hoda's role as co-host of the fourth hour. Instead, TODAY with Hoda & Jenna is being renamed TODAY with Jenna & Friends and will rotate through guest co-hosts alongside Jenna Bush Hager until a permanent replacement is found.

Taraji P. Henson, Eva Longoria, Keke Palmer and Michelle Buteau will be guest co-hosting during the first week of TODAY with Jenna & Friends, which premieres on Jan. 13. Then, during the week of Jan. 20, Scarlett Johansson will be stepping in as guest co-host of the fourth hour.

Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie will be co-anchors during the 7 and 8 hours of TODAY starting on Jan. 13. (Nathan Congleton/TODAY)

When is Craig Melvin's first day as co-anchor of TODAY?

Craig will step into the new role as TODAY co-anchor starting Monday, Jan. 13, 2025.

Hoda's final day as co-anchor was Friday, Jan. 10, when a special (and final) episode of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna aired that gave her the ultimate "Hoda-bration" send-off.

"This is one of the most popular decisions NBC News has ever made," Savannah said of Craig's new role as co-anchor. (Nathan Congleton/TODAY)

What is Craig Melvin's history at TODAY?

While Craig has officially been with NBC for about 14 years, he has had an NBC connection since high school.

In high school, Craig worked as an "Our Generation Reporter" for NBC affiliate WIS News 10 in South Carolina. He returned to WIS after college, then joined NBC's owned-and-operated D.C. station, WRC Washington.

Craig became an anchor at MSNBC in 2011. He officially joined TODAY as a news anchor in 2018, and is one of the co-hosts of the 3rd hour of TODAY. Additionally, he is a host of syndicated Dateline NBC broadcasts.

However, Craig's career isn't the only thing tied to NBC. He met his wife, sports broadcaster Lindsay Czarniak, when they were both working at WRC Washington.

The couple has been married since 2011 and shares two kids together: Delano, 10, and Sybil, 8.

Craig Melvin holding his son, Delano, alongside wife Lindsay Czarniak, holding daughter Sybil. (@craigmelvinnbc via Instagram)

How did the TODAY family react to Craig Melvin becoming co-anchor?

When Craig was announced as Hoda's replacement as co-anchor of TODAY, his colleagues showered him with love on air.

"Our dear friend and talented, wonderful, hardworking, most worthy of this, Craig Melvin, is the new anchor of the TODAY Show," Savannah announced on the Nov. 14 episode of TODAY, holding Craig's hand as she said it.

The news was met with cheers from Sheinelle, Hoda, Jenna and Carson Daly, who were sitting on the couch alongside him.

The TODAY family laughs together as they gift Craig Melvin a box of tissues with his face on it after it was announced that he would become the new co-anchor of TODAY. (Nathan Congleton/TODAY)

"And let me just say that the staff, the larger staff found out this morning and people broke into applause," Savannah continued. "This is one of the most popular decisions NBC News has ever made. Congratulations."

"I am beyond excited and grateful," Craig expressed, thanking God and the people at NBC who deemed him "worthy."

"I've enjoyed just a lifetime of blessings, and this is the latest in a long line of blessings," he continued.

He also expressed gratitude for his wife, his kids and his parents who sacrificed a lot for him, as well as the crew behind TODAY.

"Craig, you are made for this job," Hoda said. "You were literally made for this job. You are that kind of good. You have all the things that this job needs. You're the right person for it."

Al joined by video call to personally congratulate Craig.

"I knew that this day would come, I mean I've watched you grow, I've seen you as a journalist, but more importantly, I've seen you as a dad, as a son, all the things that make you who you are," Al said. "I am so proud and so happy for you right now because you are so worthy of this. And I almost don't have the words."

"I love you," Craig told Al in response.

"It means a lot to inherit this from you," Craig said as he grabbed Hoda's hand. "You've been the heart of this place for a long time. You helped save the show."

"I'll try not to screw it up," he joked.

