‘Wheel of Fortune' contestant goes viral over hilariously wrong answer

This article originally appeared on E! Online.

First round’s on him.

"Wheel of Fortune" contestant Will Jordan went viral on the game show for an interesting reason on Nov. 11. The Connecticut-based Coast Guard veteran appeared on the "Wheel" as a part of a special Veterans Day episode, but it was his bizarre answer that elicited the biggest response.

While attempting to solve one puzzle, Jordan, who is now a school resource officer, guessed an unexpected phrase, saying, “Treat Yourself a Round of Sausage,” based off the letters that hostess Vanna White had placed on the board.

Host Ryan Seacrest did not visibly react to the unlikely turn of phrase, simply telling Jordan he’d gotten it wrong and moving on to the next contestant, Kitina Thomas, who correctly solved the puzzle, “Give Yourself a Round of Applause.”

After Thomas' response, Seacrest joked to Jordan, “Although, Will, I kind of liked yours better. That sounds better than just clapping right now.”

And while the moment passed quickly on the screen, the internet refused to let it die, taking to X to call out Jordan’s response as the answer went viral.

One commenter joked, “I've always been jealous of any of y'all who are able to TREAT YOURSELF A ROUND OF SAUSAGE almost every day. #WheelofFortune.”

Another noted this wasn’t the first time in the episode that Jordan had made some out-there guesses.

“This dude Will has made at least two other absurd guesses tonight,” the user wrote. “My man didn't come on #WheelOfFortune to win money. He came on to become a legend. Respect.”

And while some declared Jordan the “worst” contestant the show had seen, others, who found humor in the response, gave him a shoutout for having “one of the all-time best answers.”

As another viewer put it, “’Treat yourself a round of sausage!’ I'm so weak rn..I can't stop laughing!”