What Taylor Swift told Travis Kelce before his debut acting role

Taylor Swift wants Travis Kelce to leave a blank space for new adventures.

Ryan Murphy — who directed the Kansas City Chiefs tight end in his forthcoming show "Grotesquerie" —shared the advice the Grammy winner gave her boyfriend when he signed on to act in the FX series.

"The only thing that [Travis and I] talked about was that she's very supportive of him, and if he has an interest, she wanted him to try it," Murphy exclusively told E! News at the Sept. 23 premiere of "Grotesquerie" in New York. "I was thrilled about that."

After all, Murphy heard nothing but “sweet, lovely things” about Swift, adding, “I love her, too.”

And when it came to working with the football player, the "American Horror Story" creator admitted Kelce didn't need any tips. As Murphy — who also created and served as a producer on the drama — put it, "A star is a star is a star — and he's a star."

"He's so charismatic, and he's so smart, he's lovely," he continued. "He had a window of time. He asked me to work up something for him. I did. It was an honor."

And while Kelce — who appears in the first episode of "Grotesquerie" alongside costar Niecy Nash — was a natural on screen, Murphy was equally impressed by how hard he worked.

"He knew everybody's lines," Murphy explained. "He had a great discipline, and he is everything you want him to be. He's a leader, and so sweet and so charming, first on the set, last to leave, great team around him." (For more from Murphy, tune into E! News tonight, Sept. 23, at 11 p.m.)

In fact, Kelce was able to work through his fear of being vulnerable in front of the camera.

"He went into that knowing it was going to be a little scary, and it was for him," Murphy shared. "And one day, I rewrote a whole scene that I wasn't liking, and he memorized it in 10 minutes — like that. It was letter perfect. Like, he's very, very smart, and he's got something important."

As for what Murphy thinks the NFL star's future in Hollywood looks like? The 58-year-old believes anything is possible.

"If Travis Kelce wants to be a big movie star, he could do it," Murphy said. "You can see in the show, he can act. And he's talented."

He added, "The world is his oyster. He can do anything."

"Grotesquerie" premieres with two episodes on Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. on FX and will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

Reporting by Emily Curl