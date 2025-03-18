Tracy Morgan shares hospital photo, diagnosis after health scare at Knicks game

Tracy Morgan says he's going to be just fine.

The actor and comedian caused an interruption in Monday night’s Heat-Knicks game at Madison Square Garden when he got sick in the second half. Morgan shared a message on Instagram Tuesday with a photo of him in a hospital bed. He said doctors told him it was a case of food poisoning.

There was a pause in play with 6:09 left in the third quarter while workers cleaned up the area around Morgan's seat. The delay lasted for more than 10 minutes.

The Knicks went on to a 116-95 victory.

Morgan says he may be on to something.

"The Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court so maybe I’ll have to break it out again in the playoffs," he joked in an Instagram post.

A spokesperson for Madison Square Garden said they hope Morgan feels better soon, and they were looking forward to seeing him back in his courtside seat.

The 56-year-old Morgan, a longtime Knicks fan, was featured prominently during the “Saturday Night Live” 50th anniversary weekend events, at both the “SNL50: The Homecoming Concert” and the live “SNL50: The Anniversary Celebration” special.

He also has a forthcoming, untitled comedy pilot on NBC, in which he plays a disgraced former football player looking to remake his image, opposite Daniel Radcliffe.