Wendy's Is Giving Away Its New Chicken Sandwich for Free — Here's How to Get It

Wendy’s wants to give your wallet a break.

The restaurant chain, which introduced its new Classic Chicken Sandwich last week, is now letting customers order the item at no cost. The offer ends Nov. 8, at which time you'll be out of cluck.

“From Oct. 26 through Nov. 8, Wendy’s fans can get their hands on a FREE Classic Chicken Sandwich with any purchase made through the mobile app OR in-restaurant,” Wendy’s said in a statement to TODAY Food.

To redeem the free sandwich, Wendy's fans must download the app and place a mobile order or show the QR code from the mobile app in-restaurant.

“To make this promotion as juicy as the sandwich itself, Wendy’s is refreshing the offer each week — that means fans have the chance grab TWO free Classic Chicken Sandwiches before this deal ends.”

Wendy’s announced last week the sandwich, which sells for $4.99, was coming to menus in its restaurants.

“The new Classic Chicken Sandwich features a premium all-white meat chicken breast that is juicy and crispy, layered with mayo, a slice of tomato, lettuce, and pickles, all placed between a warm, premium toasted bun,” it said in a statement.

The fillet will be used on Wendy’s other chicken sandwich offerings, including the Bacon Jalapeño Chicken Sandwich, Asiago Ranch Chicken Club and Pretzel Bacon Pub Chicken Sandwich.

The free sandwich offer is the latest shot fired in the increasingly fiery fast-food chicken sandwich wars.

In August 2019, Popeyes sold out of its first-ever fried chicken sandwich. And then, last December, McDonald’s announced it was entering the fray by testing the Crispy Chicken Sandwich and the Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich.

Of course, if none of these options make your mouth water, you can always make your own or follow the advice of Ina Garten and her own mouth-watering sandwich, chef JJ Johnson's super crispy creation or Guy Fieri's loaded barbecue version.

Get the recipe: crispy fried chicken sandwich.

