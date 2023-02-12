Super Bowl

Watch the New Movie Trailers Released During the Super Bowl

Some of the big screen's most beloved characters are coming back

By Andreina Rodriguez

Between the newest "Indiana Jones," "Fast X," and the newest installment of "Transformers," Super Bowl 2023 watchers got to see the trailers for some of this year's most anticipated movies.

As usual, the Super Bowl ad breaks were prime spots for attention-grabbing ads that include trailers and teasers for new movies and television shows soon coming to the screen.

Here's a look at some of the most exciting previews:

"The Flash"

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

"Fast X"

Entertainment News

Rihanna

Rihanna is Pregnant With Baby Number 2, Rep Confirms After Dazzling Halftime Show

Music & Musicians

Chris Stapleton Leaves Stadium in Tears With Super Bowl 2023 National Anthem Performance

"Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny"

"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts"

"Guardians of the Galaxy 3"

"Scream VI"

"AIR"

This article tagged under:

Super BowlMoviestelevision
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us