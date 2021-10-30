Watch Saweetie, Dressed as Catwoman, Encounter Halle Berry in Hilarious Halloween Video

Now that's a sa-weet Halloween collab!

On Friday, Oct. 29, Saweetie shared on Instagram a hilarious holiday sketch starring herself and none other than Halle Berry. In the clip, the rapper walks on a rooftop wearing a carbon copy of the actress' character's sexy, black leather, midriff-baring costume from the 2004 movie "Catwoman."

The 28-year-old rapper struts across a rooftop, mouthing the words to one of the lines uttered by the actress in the film: "You see, sometimes I'm good. Oh, I'm very good. But sometimes I'm bad. But only as bad as I wanna be."

Then Berry, dressed in a chic vintage outfit, pops out of the doorway entrance, adding, "What the hell is going on here?"

"I'm just trying to get out of here and get these coins," Saweetie replied, prompting an intense staredown between the two stars.

Berry, 55, cheerfully responds, "I know that's right!"

"And never, ever wrong," answers Saweetie.

The rapper captioned the video, "Had to put on for the best Catwoman to ever do it @halleberry #Saweetaween."

The actress commented, "[red heart emoji] you bodied this!" She also posted the clip on her Instagram Story, writing, "There's enough room for more than one Catwoman @saweetie."

"Catwoman" was a box office flop and Berry won the Razzie Award for Worst Actress for her performance in the much-criticized film, which was released two years after she won her first Oscar for "Monster's Ball."

The star is one of the most successful actors to accept a Razzie in person. In her acceptance speech, she famously joked, "I want to thank Warner Brothers. Thank you for putting me in a piece of god-awful movie! It was just what my career needed, you know? I was at the top and then 'Catwoman' just blowing me to the bottom! Love it."

She also brought her manager onstage, joking about how "he convinces me to do projects even when he knows they're s--t!" and suggested that "next time I do a movie, if I get a chance to do another movie, maybe you should read the script."