Watch Harry Styles and Shania Twain Unite for Surprise Performance at Coachella

Harry Styles gave fans plenty to talk about during his headlining set at Coachella last night, including a special surprise guest.

On Friday, April 15, Styles not only debuted two new songs potentially from his forthcoming album, “Harry’s House,” but he also took the stage with Shania Twain to add a little country twang into his performance.

harry styles and shania twain at coachella 😍 10/10 incredibly iconic pic.twitter.com/AIziv132iA — Alexa Shouneyia (@ashouneyia) April 16, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

After performing One Direction’s mega-hit “What Makes You Beautiful,” the crowd went wild after hearing the iconic opening notes of Twain’s hit “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” Styles looked around the stage, feigning confusion until Twain finally appeared at the top of a staircase.

The country superstar donned a sequin technicolor retro-style dress and a pair of white go-go boots to coordinate with Styles’ rainbow plunging neckline mirrorball jumpsuit. They eventually joined each other in unison for the pre-chorus and beyond, kick-starting yet another dance party in the crowd, as well as on stage.

After finishing the first number, Styles took a moment out of his set to share his gratitude for Twain, not just for joining him at Coachella, but for inspiring him with her music.

“Now I have to tell you, that in the car with my mother as a child, this lady taught me to sing,” he said during the livestream of his set. “She also taught me that men are trash. But, to you, for the memories you gave me with my mother, I will be forever grateful. I’m so grateful you’re here with us tonight. This is very special for me, thank you so much.”

Styles and Twain broke out a duet of her song “You’re Still The One,” which Variety shared in a video on Twitter. The former One Direction member is no stranger to the song, having performed the song with Kacey Musgraves at Madison Square Garden in June 2018.

Harry Styles and Shania Twain sing “You’re Still The One” at #Coachella pic.twitter.com/tmfZ1409GW — Variety (@Variety) April 16, 2022

After the set, Twain praised Styles on social media, tweeting early Saturday morning, “I mean c’mon…. HARRY STYLES 🔥🔥🔥.”

Styles sister, Gemma Styles, also commented about her excitement following the duo's performance.

“I personally cannot fathom this crossover, we grew up listening to Shania in the car ON REPEAT,” she wrote.

I personally cannot fathom this crossover, we grew up listening to Shania in the car ON REPEAT https://t.co/78u3mza41C — Gemma Styles (@GemmaAnneStyles) April 16, 2022

The moment between Styles and Twain feels full circle for the British artist too. Fans unearthed a tweet made by Styles back in October 2013, simply reading, “Shania Twain is so good.”

During his set, in between songs from his two albums, “Harry Styles” and “Fine Line,” as well as his newest single, “As It Was,” the 28-year-old singer dropped in two unreleased songs that may appear on his upcoming third solo album, which will release on May 20 with 13 tracks.

Rolling Stone reported that Styles performed an acoustic-ballad entitled “Boyfriends,” as well as a funky tune called “Late Night Talking.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: