Walmart

Walmart Is Opposing Kanye West's Bid for ‘Yeezy' Trademark

The megastore chain claims its "Walmart Spark Design" is being threatened by "Yeezy"

Kanye West
Pierre Suu/GC Images

Walmart has filed formal opposition to Kanye West's bid to trademark his "Yeezy" logo, with the superstore titan saying the rapper's symbol looks too much like its own stamp.

The retail giant said consumers could mistake the "Walmart Spark Design" with the "Yeezy" symbol that's in the same general shape but is expressed in dots rather than solid marks.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"As expressed in Walmart’s previous correspondence, Walmart believes the logo design depicted in the Yeezy Application is confusingly similar to Walmart’s well-known spark logo design," Walmart attorney Erica Goven wrote in a letter to West's attorneys earlier this month.

Entertainment News

Ryan Murphy 2 hours ago

Ryan Murphy Calls ‘Pose' One of His Proudest Accomplishments

Grammys 3 hours ago

AP Source: Grammys May Cut Nomination Review Committees

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

WalmartKanye WestYeezy
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us