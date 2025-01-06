Vin Diesel calls out Dwayne Johnson at Golden Globes amid feud

Originally appeared on E! Online

Vin Diesel and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson are drifting to a new stage in their relationship.

The "Fast and Furious" costars — who began feuding almost a decade ago — reunited at the 2025 Golden Globes Jan. 5, when Vin gave the former wrestler a shoutout on stage.

As he took to the podium to present the award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, Diesel looked over at his former costar and smiled, "Hey, Dwayne."

The Rock, 52, seemed to appreciate the mention, smiling back at Diesel and giving a small nod.

The duo's feud began in 2016 when they were filming the eighth movie in the franchise, "The Fate of the Furious." At the time, Johnson took to Instagram to call out some of his male co-stars as "chicken s---" and "candy asses." And while he didn't mention specific names, he later confirmed that he had issues with Diesel during shooting.

As for Diesel, he appeared to try and maintain a civil relationship with Johnson, praising his performance in the series and even issuing a public plea to the Moana star to return for Fast X.

"As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don't send well wishes... but the time has come," Diesel wrote on Instagram in November 2021, adding how he'd made a promise to late costar Paul Walker that the series would have a 10th installment. "I say this out of love... but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play."

But Johnson took Diesel's message as an "example of his manipulation," telling CNN in December 2021, "I didn't like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker's death. Leave them out of it."

However, the two were indeed able to bury the hatchet in 2023 when Johnson announced he would be returning for 2026's "Fast X: Part 2."

"Last summer Vin and I put all the past behind us," he shared on X, formerly Twitter, in June of that year. "We'll lead with brotherhood and resolve — and always take care of the franchise, characters & FANS that we love."

Johnson noted that "despite having our differences, me and Vin, we've been like brothers for years," explaining they chose to resolve their issues because their "plans that are much bigger than ourselves."