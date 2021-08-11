Vicente Fernández in Critical, But Stable Condition

After being hospitalized after a fall this past weekend, Vicente Fernández continues to be in critical but stable condition, his medical team indicated on Wednesday via an Instagram post.

The 81-year-old star of regional Mexican music requires the support of a ventilator but his brain functions are found to be intact.

“We hope for a progressive recovery of his physical movements," they said. “He’s under minimum sedation and at this moment his systems remain unaltered.”

The medical team added that since his post-surgical recovery, Fernández began his physical and pulmonary rehabilitation.

The singer suffered a fall at his ranch Los Tres Potrillos, on the outskirts of the occidental city of Guadalajara, which generated a spinal cord trauma in the cervical column, according to a publication's previous account.

In the last few years, Fernández has had multiple health scares. Recently he was hospitalized for a renal infection. In 2012 he was subjected to a complete surgery in which they removed almost half of his liver due to a tumor and one year later faced pulmonary thrombosis. In March 2015 they removed three hernias that had formed during the recovery process of the liver operation.

This year he also faced the release of photographs in which he appeared to touch various women without their consent during photo sessions and was accused of sexual abuse by singer Lupita Castro.

Fernández, the man behind hit like "El rey," "Volver, volver," "Lastima que seas ajena" y "La ley del monte," has sold more than 65 million records and filmed more than 35 movies. He was awarded three Grammys and eight Latin Grammys, in addition to being the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year in 2002.