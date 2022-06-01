Jury Finds Amber Heard Liable for Defamation Against Johnny Depp

A jury on Wednesday ruled in favor of Johnny Depp and awarded him $15 million in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, vindicating his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage.

Depp sued Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” His lawyers said he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name.

The verdict could help the star rehabilitate his image — at least that’s his hope — after a televised trial that turned into a spectacle of a vicious marriage. Throughout the trial, fans — overwhelmingly on Depp’s side — would line up overnight for coveted courtroom seats. And spectators who couldn’t get in would gather on the street to cheer Depp and jeer Heard whenever either appeared outside.

The jury also ruled in favor of Heard on her $100 million counterclaim against Depp, saying she was defamed when Depp’s lawyer called her abuse allegations a hoax. The seven-person civil jury found Depp liable for defamation and awarded Heard $2 million in damages.

They deliberated for about 12 hours over three days.

For six weeks, testimony focused on details of alleged abuse that Heard said she suffered at the hands of Depp. Heard outlined more than a dozen specific instances where she said she was assaulted by Depp.

Depp denied any physical or sexual abuse and said Heard concocted the claims to destroy Depp's reputation. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star's legions of online fans have focused on their belief that Heard has been untruthful, and that that will determine the outcome.

Amber Heard took to the stand to testify on Wednesday in her ongoing trial against Johnny Depp. While on the stand, the "Aquaman" actress got emotional recounting the first time her ex-husband allegedly "physically" hit her. Depp previously testified at the trial, saying Heard's domestic abuse allegations are "disturbing" and "heinous."

But the case itself was a defamation claim. Depp sued Heard for libel — for $50 million — in Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

That article never even mentions Depp by name, but his lawyers say he was defamed nonetheless. Most of the article discussed public policy as it relates to domestic violence, and Heard's lawyers said she has a First Amendment right to weigh in.

In closing arguments, though, Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez argued that Heard's free-speech rights have limits.

Model Kate Moss testified that Depp never pushed her or assaulted her during the course of their relationship in the 1990s.

“The First Amendment doesn't protect lies that hurt and defame people,” Vasquez said.

Depp's lawyers pointed to two passages in the article that they said clearly refer to Depp.

In the first passage, Heard wrote that “two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath.” Depp’s lawyers call it a clear reference to Depp, given that Heard publicly accused Depp of domestic violence in 2016 — two years before she wrote the article.

In a second passage, she states, “I had the rare vantage point of seeing, in real time, how institutions protect men accused of abuse.” (Depp's lawyers are also seeking damages over a headline that appeared above the online version of the article, even though Heard didn't write it.)

Amber Heard's legal team wrapped its cross-examination of Johnny Depp amid their defamation trial. Multiple tense audio clips of Heard and Depp were played, including one where he suggested that "a bloodbath" could ensue if things escalated.

The jury, which had to come to a unanimous decision for a verdict, had to determine whether those passages in the Post are defamatory. And the verdict form gave them step-by-step instructions on how to determine that.

Heard's lawyers said they presented a mountain of evidence that Heard was abused. But they said that even if the jury were somehow to believe that she was never abused even a single time, she should still prevail in the lawsuit.

That's because libel law spells out several factors that must be considered. First, the alleged defamatory statements have to be about the plaintiff. Heard's lawyers said the article is not about Depp at all. He's not mentioned, and they say the focus is on Heard's experience about the aftermath of speaking out. Those statements remain objectively true even if she wasn't in fact abused, her lawyers contend.

Depp's lawyers, though, say the two passages are clear references to Depp, given the publicity that surrounded their 2016 divorce proceedings.

Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard has produced sensational headlines about allegations of violence and abuse from both sides. If you’re confused about what it all means, you’re not alone. Criminal defense attorney Joseph Tully explains the lawsuit and how it will be decided.

In addition, because Depp is a public figure, Heard can only be found guilty of libel if the jury decides that Heard acted with “actual malice,” which requires clear and convincing evidence that she either knew what she was writing was false or that she acted with reckless disregard for the truth.

Heard lawyer J. Benjamin Rottenborn said during Friday's closing arguments that Heard carefully reviewed drafts of the article — the first draft was written not by her, but by the American Civil Liberties Union — with her lawyers to make sure that what was written passed legal muster. Rottenborn said that fact alone is sufficient proof that she didn't act with actual malice.

As for the abuse itself, Depp's lawyers tried to suggest to the jury that if they think Heard is lying or embellishing any of her abuse claims, that she can't be trusted and that all of her abuse claims must be dismissed as untrustworthy.

“You either believe all of it, or none of it,” Vasquez said. “Either she is a victim of ugly, horrible abuse, or she is a woman who is willing to say absolutely anything.”

In Heard’s closing, Rottenborn said the nitpicking over Heard’s evidence of abuse ignores the fact there’s overwhelming evidence on her behalf and sends a dangerous message to domestic-violence victims.

“If you didn’t take pictures, it didn’t happen,” Rottenborn said. “If you did take pictures, they’re fake. If you didn’t tell your friends, they’re lying. If you did tell your friends, they’re part of the hoax.”

And he rejected Vasquez’s suggestion that if the jury thinks Heard might be embellishing on a single act of abuse that they have to disregard everything she says. He said Depp’s libel claim must fail if Heard suffered even a single incident of abuse.

“They’re trying to trick you into thinking Amber has to be perfect to win,” Rottenborn said.