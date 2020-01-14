Vaughn HandShake With Trump at NCAA Football Championship Sparks Outcry The video has stoked a variety of responses, with some calling for the comedian to be canceled and others stating that he has "publicly identified as Republican" for years

A video of Vince Vaughn speaking and shaking hands with President Donald Trump at the College Football Playoff National Championship game surfaced on social media Monday night, according to NBC News.

Timothy Burke, founder of the media and political consulting firm Burke Communications, posted a video of the president and comedian chatting at the game between the Louisiana State Tigers and Clemson University Tigers with the caption, "I'm very sorry to have to share this video with you. All of it, every part of it." The video also showed the pair shaking hands as they parted ways to watch the championship game, which resulted in a 42-25 victory for the LSU Tigers.

I'm very sorry to have to share this video with you. All of it, every part of it. pic.twitter.com/ELMbDHZbZq — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 14, 2020

The social media criticism was immediate, spurring Vaughn to trend on Twitter through Tuesday morning.

