Travis Barker returns home from Blink-182 tour for ‘urgent family matter'

Blink-182 has postponed several upcoming tour dates in order for drummer Travis Barker to return home for an "urgent family matter," the band announced Sept. 1.

Jess Cohen | E! News

Travis Barker is putting his family first.

The drummer, who is currently on tour in Europe with Blink-182, flew home to be with his loved ones, the band announced Sept. 1.

"Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States," the group wrote in a social media statement. "The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."

While Barker—who is expecting a baby boy with his wife Kourtney Kardashian—has yet to comment on the situation, he posted several photos to his Instagram Story early Sept. 1 from what appeared to be a hospital prayer room.

Prior to the 47-year-old's temporary departure from tour, Blink-182 was set to take this stage this weekend in the United Kingdom, before heading to Ireland, Belgium and Germany next week.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Blended Family Photos

Barker reunited with his bandmates Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge for a Blink-182 world tour earlier this year, and it's been a memorable few months for the group.

In fact, it was during the band's Los Angeles concert in June that Barker and Kardashian announced their baby news to the world, with the "Kardashians" star holding up a sign that read, "Travis I'm pregnant."

Weeks later, the couple revealed that they're expecting a son.

Last month, Kourtney shared a sweet message to her and Travis' baby boy.

"Growing you inside of me, my son," she wrote on Instagram on Aug. 8, "is the greatest blessing, honor and joy."

