K.T. Oslin

Trailblazing Country Singer-Songwriter K.T. Oslin Dies at Age 78

She was the first female writer whose work won CMA Song of the Year, for her 1987 hit "80s Ladies"

K.T. Oslin In Central Park
Oliver Morris/Getty Images

Trailblazing country musician K.T. Oslin - the first female writer whose work won CMA's Song of the Year - died on Monday, industry officials said.

The singer-songwriter was 78.

Oslin's passing was first reported by the trade publication Music Row then later confirmed by the Country Music Association.

She's best known for the 1987 hit "80s Ladies," which topped out at No. 7 on the Billboard country list. That tune was named Song of the Year at the 1988 CMA Awards, making her the first female writer whose work won that coveted honor.

Entertainment News

Elliot Page 15 hours ago

Elliot Page Thanks Fans for Their Support After Coming Out as Transgender

Eddie Izzard 16 hours ago

Comedian Eddie Izzard Gets Wave of Support for Using She/Her Pronouns

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

K.T. Oslinobituarycountry music
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us