Tori Spelling details son Liam's elf on the shelf ‘porn massacre'

Originally appeared on E! Online

Tori Spelling's Christmas was turned into XXXmas thanks to her teenage son's prank.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum revealed that her and ex Dean McDermott's son Liam, 17, once transformed the family's Elf on a Shelf display into a "porn massacre" to surprise his youngest brother Beau, 7.

Explaining how she traditionally shares decorating duties with Liam and his siblings Stella, 16, Hattie, 13, and Finn, 12, Tori said on the Dec. 23 episode of her "misSPELLING" podcast that she awoke one morning to find the toy elves "doing various things to each other" in a NSFW way.

"Mouths on different areas," she recounted. "Hands where they shouldn’t be. Some were upside down, all around."

And while the 51-year-old admitted to having a "dirty, dark sense of humor," even she found the explicit scene to be a little too much.

Describing the scene as "OnlyElves," a reference to the adult-subscription service OnlyFans, Spelling continued, "I laughed. But it was like, ‘Wow.'"

Spelling added that the stunt prompted her to tell Liam and the older kids to "cut back on the dirtiness," though it didn't last long. In fact, she said Finn tried to up the ante on another night by arranging the elves all in a circle with a reindeer on a skillet in the middle.

The set-up, Tori said, was complete with a sign reading: "How do you like your reindeer? Rare, medium or well done?"

"I always say our elves are a little naughty," the "BH90210" star quipped, "but my kids went next level."

However, Spelling noted that her daughters have a different approach to the holiday tradition, often having the elves do "cute things" instead.

"It's funny when girls versus boys do it, because Stella and Hattie do the elves and it's very creative and very artsy," she shared. "And then the boys do it, and they're like, 'Sex, love and rock 'n' roll—minus the love.'"