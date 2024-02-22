Tom Hanks' son Chet Hanks lands role in Mindy Kaling's upcoming Netflix show

Chet Hanks is hoping for nothing but net with his next career move.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's oldest son will be flexing the acting muscle one again: He's been cast in Mindy Kaling's upcoming Netflix basketball show, according to multiple outlets.

The new show centers on character Isla Gordon (Kate Hudson), who takes over as president of the Los Angeles Waves following her brother's resignation, which is "one of the most storied professional basketball franchises, and her family business," per Variety.

Chet Hanks will star in the unnamed show—which also costars Brenda Song—as the Waves' point guard Travis Bugg, "who moonlights as an unsuccessful rapper" and is "a huge distraction on the court and an even bigger problem for Isla off the court," according to the publication.

E! News has reached out to Netflix for comment but hasn't heard back.

This won't be the first TV role for the 33-year-old—who released the song "White Boy Summer" in 2021 under the his rapper name Chet Hanx—as he previously appeared in shows including "Shameless," "Empire" and "Atlanta."

And while he's been reaching for the skies in his career, Chet Hanks has been candid about the difficulties growing up as a member of the famed Hanks family alongside siblings Colin, 45, Elizabeth, 41, and Truman, 28, confessing that having famous parents was a "double-edged sword."

"There's a lot of advantages but sometimes it can be pretty weird," he said in a 2022 YouTube video. "I got to do a lot of cool s--- that a lot of people don't get the opportunity to do. I got to travel the world, stay in nice hotels, fly on private planes and I'm very blessed for that."

But "on top of fame already being toxic," Chet Hanks—who has sparked backlash with his past social media content—noted that he hadn't actually done anything to deserve recognition growing up. Instead, he said, he "was just the son of somebody famous."

Still, much like his older brother Colin Hanks, Chet Hanks decided to go into the entertainment industry, a choice his Oscar-winning dad has defended.

"It's what all of our kids grew up in," Tom Hanks told Reuters last year. "The thing that doesn't change no matter what happens, no matter what your last name is, is whether it works or not."

