Tom Hanks and more stars join ‘SNL' to welcome Martin Short to 5-timers club

Martin Short officially hosted the show for the fifth time Saturday night.

By NBC Staff

Tom Hanks and Martin Short
All Martin Short wants for Christmas is an "SNL" five-timers club jacket.

The "Only Murders in the Building" star received his coveted jacket – given to those who have hosted "Saturday Night Live" at least five times – with Tom Hanks, who started the club in 1990, along with fellow club members Tina Fey, Paul Rudd, Melissa McCarthy, John Mulaney, Scarlett Johansson, Kristen Wiig, Emma Stone and Alec Baldwin.

Members of the club informed Short that they can be truthful among club members, with Rudd confessing "Ant-Man's powers aren't good."

"It's me flying those drones," Fey admitted jokingly, referring to the mysterious drones flying over New Jersey.

But it was "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon who officially gave Short his jacket, with Fallon saying it was an honor to give Short his jacket in his size: "a women's small."

"From the bottom of my heart, I just want to say I love most of you so much," the "Father of the Bride" star said.

