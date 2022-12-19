Actor Tom Cruise shared a video on social media on Sunday thanking his fans for watching his hit summer film “Top Gun: Maverick" — and if you're afraid of heights, keep scrolling.

The video, posted on Instagram, shows Cruise mid-air over a body of water in South Africa where he his filming the next "Mission Impossible" movie.

“Thank you for supporting 'Top Gun: Maverick' and thank you for allowing us to entertain you. It truly is the honor of a lifetime," the actor said. "Very lucky.”

As Cruise falls through the sky, he says he's running out of altitude before sharing a final message.

“Have a safe and happy holiday. We’ll see you at the movies," he said.

"Top Gun: Maverick" surpassed $1 billion in earnings worldwide, becoming one of the highest-grossing movies ever.

The 2022 movie is the sequel the 1986 classic "Top Gun," starring a younger Cruise as a naval aviator in San Diego.