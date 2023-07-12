Tom Cruise surprises South Miami moviegoers at ‘Mission: Impossible' screening

Moviegoers at a theater in South Miami who were attending a screening of the new "Mission: Impossible" movie Wednesday were in shock when star Tom Cruise made a surprise appearance.

Cruise made the appearance during a screening of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" at the AMC Sunset Place 24 theater.

Getty Images Tom Cruise makes a surprise theatre appearance to celebrate "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance at AMC Sunset Place 24 on July 11, 2023, in South Miami, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

The superstar actor was accompanied by the film's director, Christopher McQuarrie.

Photos showed Cruise speaking with the audience, giving fans fist bumps and posing for a photo with the crowd.

The new film is the seventh in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise and has Cruise, 61, reprising his role as agent Ethan Hunt with the Impossible Missions Force.

Cruise was in South Florida in May to attend the Formula One Miami Grand Prix.

Two iconic movie franchises have collided. On Sunday, Tom Cruise met Vin Diesel and Ludacris at the Formula One Miami Grand Prix and the actors even posed for a photo together. In the snap, the “Mission Impossible” star wraps his arms around the “Fast & Furious” co-stars as they smile and Diesell even gave the camera a thumbs up.