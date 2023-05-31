Tom Brady Spotted on Star-Studded Yacht With Leonardo DiCaprio

Gisele Bündchen's heart will go on... but maybe it should skip this particular boat.

The supermodel's exes Tom Brady and Leonardo DiCaprio were spotted on the same yacht cruising around Sardinia on May 30. The two were reportedly there for a birthday party for their friend, Bert Hedaya, and were seen together in a picture posted to Miami hospitality entrepreneur David Grutman's Instagram Story, though the image has since expired.

Grutman also posted an image of him and Brady lounging on the boat together with the caption, "Coffee Talk."

Brady commented, "I'm ready for my hospitality internship," while David Beckham joked, "Tom looks a little bored to be honest."

For those who need a refresher on why this encounter could be a little awkward, the "Titanic" alum and Bündchen dated for over five years in the early aughts before she moved on with Brady, who she married in 2009. This boat trip also comes seven months after Bündchen and Brady's divorce was announced in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

Since their split, Brady and Bündchen have both been the subject of various dating rumors. In March, Bündchen shot down reports that she was dating family jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

"I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I'm divorced, I'm sure that they're going to try to attach me to anything," the mom of two told Vanity Fair. "He's our teacher and, most importantly, he's a person that I admire and that I trust. It's so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy."

And Brady has had to keep up with dating rumors too. In April, the former quarterback was first linked to Reese Witherspoon and then, earlier this month, Kim Kardashian after the reality star was seen browsing vacation homes near Brady's house in the Bahamas.

"They have friends and business partners in common, but [are] not dating," a source told E! News. "Kim is very focused on her kids, her businesses, law school and preparing for 'American Horror Story,' which starts production next month."

And where does DiCaprio's relationship status stand?

Since his breakup with girlfriend of four years Camilla Morrone in August 2022, the 48-year-old has been linked to multiple women, including "Love Island" host Maya Jama and models Irina Shayk and Gigi Hadid.

The rumor mill got turning when Jama was seen wearing a "Leo" necklace and then once again when Shayk and DiCaprio were spotted hanging together at Coachella. Jama put rumors to rest with an April 10 tweet that confirmed the two were "not dating," and an insider told E! that DiCaprio and Shayk are just friends.

And as for Hadid? There seems to be more traction there...

"Gigi and Leo are having a lot of fun right now," an insider shared with E! News in October. "They have been trying to stay low-key and private and she has been enjoying the time they have been spending together."