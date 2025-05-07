Tom Brady says he'll ‘never forget what his kids told him after Netflix roast

Originally appeared on E! Online

Tom Brady admits his Netflix roast was a learning opportunity when it came to parenting.

One year after the New England Patriots player’s Netflix roast, he admitted that the reactions of his kids Jack, 17 — whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan—as well Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12, whom he shares with ex Gisele Bünchen, have left a lasting impact on him.

“It was tough on my kids for sure,” Brady reflected on the May 5 episode of the Impaulsive podcast. “I love laughing at myself—it felt like I was in the locker room and the harder people go at me I actually love it. I don’t take myself too serious, but I do understand for my kids it was really hard.”

Indeed, Brady admitted he will “never forget” the impact it had on them.

“I talked to my kids the next day and I felt like, a stake through the heart,” he recalled. “And understandably, you know, they’re protective. They’re protective of their mom, of their dad. Of everybody, you know.”

As he recalled his kids had asked him following the viral comedy hour, “‘What was the point of that?’ ‘Why did you do that?’”

Still, when it comes to his own perspective, Brady looks back fondly on his roast — which featured stars like Nikki Glaser, Kevin Hart and even Kim Kardashian.

“I really enjoyed the show,” he gushed. “The performances were incredible and when you were in that moment, in that theater at the Forum, it was electric. It was crazy. We got done, everybody was on cloud nine and that moment I’ll never forget.”

Brady’s roast included punchlines not only poking fun at his athletic career, but also his 2022 divorce from Bundchen — who welcomed a baby boy with boyfriend Joaquim Valente in February.

And despite the good memories he has for it, the 47-year-old confirmed that just a week after the negative consequences the roast had on his family would keep him from pursuing an opportunity like that in the future.

“I wouldn't do that again," the football star said on the Pivot Podcast last May, “because of the way that it affected actually the people that I care about the most in the world.”